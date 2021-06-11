JEFFERSON — Janelle Wenzel spent some time Tuesday evening addressing the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, informing the members of her role as this summer’s Jefferson County Fairest of the Fair and what it all means to her.
Wenzel said she is very excited for the upcoming fair, which is scheduled for July 7-11, and views her new position as multi-faceted and one that benefits many, herself included.
Wenzel told supervisors that she is a enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she is pursuing a degree in Nursing, and that she has been involved with her local 4-H club for more than 10 years, showing swine and sheep, while pursuing cultural arts, animal science, foods and nutrition.
“To be the Fairest of the Fair is a great honor and is the perfect way to conclude my years of showing at the fair,” Wenzel said. “I am able to be a role model for all the youth that are seeking out their passions and a direction in life, as the fair provides many great opportunities for exploration and personal growth.”
According to Wenzel, being Fairest of the Fair provides her with personal opportunities for networking and learning at a new level.
“Serving as the Fairest of the Fair, I am able to have impactful interactions with fair exhibitors, fair-goers, community members and leaders, and prospective families looking to be involved at the fair in the future,” she said. “I am not only given a chance to connect people to our fair, but connect them to the community within our fair, which can provide (benefits) to everyone, no matter their abilities, age and access.”
