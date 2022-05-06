ABOVE: This prominent historic building, located at the corner of Janesville Street and Walworth Avenue in the City of Whitewater, has been left vacant and in need of major renovations for the past several years. Whitewater VFW Post 5470 is hoping to purchase, renovate and convert the structure into a veterans center for the city.
ABOVE: This prominent historic building, located at the corner of Janesville Street and Walworth Avenue in the City of Whitewater, has been left vacant and in need of major renovations for the past several years. Whitewater VFW Post 5470 is hoping to purchase, renovate and convert the structure into a veterans center for the city.
WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Veterans of Foreign Wars post long has been without a permanent home.
For many years, the local VFW partnered with American Legion Post 173, hosting meetings in the old Legion Hall on Wisconsin Street until it was sold to be converted into a retirement home in 2019.
Since then, the VFW Post has held meetings in local businesses, post members’ homes, and most recently partnered with the Whitewater Lions Club to host meetings in its Whitewater Lake clubhouse.
“While we appreciate the partnerships and support of the Legion, Lions Club and community over the years, Whitewater is in need of a dedicated space to serve veterans’ needs,” said Post Commander Jason Dean. “With the university here, Whitewater is a place where many veterans come as they transition out of the military and back into civilian life. We need a space for the veteran community to call home.”
A prominent local building, located on the corner of Janesville Street and Walworth Avenue, has been left vacant and in need of major renovations for the past several years.
“This building would make an ideal veterans center for the City of Whitewater,” said post member Curtis Lemke. “It is a local landmark, and it would be a shame for it to continue to sit empty.”
The Whitewater VFW post recently re-established a committee founded to fund local veterans building projects. The Post 5470 Buildings and Memorials Committee originally was established to finance the memorial along the Main Street bridge in downtown Whitewater.
Members now seek to raise funds to purchase and renovate the Janesville Street building.
“A veterans center would serve as the heart of the Whitewater veteran community,” Dean stated. “More than a place to hold meetings, the building will be a hub for connecting resources, and engaging with veterans and the community.”
The Janesville Street building was built in 1860, placing it among the oldest buildings in Whitewater. The committee’s goal is to raise $500,000 to purchase and renovate the building, preserve the historic exterior and incorporate modern amenities, creating a versatile space for veterans and the community.
To contribute to the building fund, checks may be mailed to VFW Post 5470, P.O. Box 426, Whitewater, WI 53190 or by contacting committee chairman Curtis Lemke at JVC@VFW5470.org.
Veterans of Foreign Wars is a Congressionally chartered 501(c)19 non-profit organization. The Whitewater Post 5470 has been in existence since 1947. — Contributed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.