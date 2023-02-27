WHITEWATER — Whitewater residents should expect to see the 30% rate increase on their bills starting in May.
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved the rate increase on Feb. 15. Average residential customers currently paying $24.55 monthly for 3,000 gallons of water will pay $31.82 — or $7.27 — more for the same volume when the new rates take effect, according to an order issued Wednesday by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.
The utility originally sought a 24% increase, but Public Service Commission staff determined a 30% increase was more suitable based on the utility’s financial condition.
The rate increase will go into effect on April 28, according to the resolution approved by the council Thursday.
Council members James Allen, Lisa Smith and CarolMcCormick, Greg Majkrazak and Brienne Brown voted in favor of the motion. Jill Gerber and Lukas Schreiber were absent from the common council meeting Thursday evening.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Majkrzak said.
Smith said she hopes more information would be made available publicly so officials can share facts about the rate increase and resources for low come residents directly affected.
Common council members decided it is too early to come to a conclusion on whether the Starin Park Water Tower should remain or if it should be destroyed.
The Starin Park Water Tower’s structural analysis report estimates the cost of demolition to be $600,000 and the overall cost for maintenance would be $950,000 to $1.1 million in one construction season.
Over a three phase process the cost estimate would be $1.5 million, said Department of Public Works Director Brad Marquardt.
There is no money budgeted for this in 2023, the earliest start date would be 2024, Marquardt said.
It may be too late to have a non-binding referendum to get voter feedback in the April 4 election, but a non-binding referendum could be held in 2024, officials said.
“I would not be opposed to looking into keeping the water tower, looking into ways to possibly make it into a tourist attraction or implementing it into a historical site,” Smith said, reading notes from the absent Shrieber. “He thinks the benefits of this discussion, keeping the water tower outweigh the costs of maintaining it.”
As far as the timeline stands, the decision on whether to maintain the tower or destroy it can be held off, council members said.
“The tower is in safe condition,” Marquardt said. “The only issue they see right now is rocks falling off the facade which we do have the fence, which should alleviate that concern.”
There is plenty of time to make a decision, Allen said.
“From the public works standpoint, there is time for the Item to wait 5-10 years at such a point when the city has funds to do something with it, right now we don’t have much funds,” he said. “That should give time to do some fundraising.”
Present council members ultimately voted unanimously to send the item to the finance committee for consideration for the capital improvement plan, and any other factors.
