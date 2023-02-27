WHITEWATER — Whitewater residents should expect to see the 30% rate increase on their bills starting in May.

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved the rate increase on Feb. 15. Average residential customers currently paying $24.55 monthly for 3,000 gallons of water will pay $31.82 — or $7.27 — more for the same volume when the new rates take effect, according to an order issued Wednesday by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.

