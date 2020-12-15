WHITEWATER — Whitewater welcomes an organization that will bring psychological services, family and mental health counseling, and addictions treatment to the community.
The Pauquette Center for Psychological Services offers a range of state-licensed mental health services to meet every need, including psychotherapy, AODA treatment/services, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, group therapy and more. Pauquette currently is providing telehealth services, including groups during the pandemic to offer safe treatment to those in need.
The company signed a seven-year long-term lease commitment to work out of the Whitewater University Innovation Center, Suite #221 starting January 2021. The Innovation Center will offer ample meeting and office space surrounded by a serene, peaceful environment with abundant nature and nearby walking paths which will benefit employees and clients.
As the cornerstone facility to the 130-acre technology park, the 38,000 square-foot Whitewater University Innovation Center operates primarily as a mixed-use business incubator strategically built with support from the City of Whitewater, the Whitewater Community Development Authority and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. With the support of their partners, the Whitewater University Innovation Center’s mission is to create and foster durable businesses and jobs through a close alignment of UW-Whitewater’s research and educational competencies and the resources of the City of Whitewater.
The Technology Park serves as a foundation for a diversified and robust regional economy through the attraction of new residents, utilization of UW-Whitewater faculty, staff and student expertise and the retention of alumni talent.
”We are very pleased that Pauquette Center has chosen the Innovation Center to expand their business operations and look forward to supporting them as they grow their company in Whitewater,” said Mark Johnson, Whitewater University Innovation Center executive director.
Pauquette currently is located in Richland Center, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Columbus, Prairie du Sac, Portage and Madison. The decision to open an eighth facility in Whitewater made sense to help a growing need in the rural area of Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties.
“Our decision to move to Whitewater was an easy one as our organization actually has fairly strong ties to this community,” said Lesley Chapin, Pauquette vice president and executive director. “Our president, Thomas Hayes, along with our director of Business Operations, Peter Schuster, both graduated from UW-Whitewater in different areas of study.
"Also, I was born and raised in Fort Atkinson and my family still resides there. This community invested in my education throughout my undergraduate and graduate programs of study so bringing my education full circle and bringing services to Whitewater is very meaningful.”
COVID-19 has presented the needs for services in communities around the world, services Pauquette will be available to offer to Whitewater.
“The timing for this clinic could not be better,” said Chapin. “I am well aware of the impact COVID has had on our communities and I am so thrilled to be able to bring some much-needed service back to an area that has invested so much in me over the years.”
Pauquette plans to collaborate with the UW-Whitewater two masters program, social work and counseling education, to provide services to create internships for students.
“We look forward to building a strong relationship with Pauquette Center,” said Sarah Hessenauer, professor and Chair for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. “Finding clinical internships in the Whitewater area can be difficult for the programs, so having this opportunity for interdisciplinary teamwork to address mental health concerns will benefit both the UW-Whitewater masters students and the community.”
“Whitewater is the next perfect location to not only help those with a need, but also a great opportunity to partner with the university while working with students in this field," said Chapin.
The Community Development Authority is proactive in its search of businesses who want to call Whitewater their home. Whitewater is a rural, vibrant community. People come for jobs and stay for the lifestyle.
“Creating internship opportunities for students while they are attending school in Whitewater is an asset which may lead to potentially keeping them in the Whitewater area to work and live is a success for everyone,” said Cathy Anderson, economic director for the City of Whitewater.
If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance, contact Pauquette at (262) 473-0670 or visit their website https://pauquette.com/ to learn more.
