LEFT: Garment winners from the Make It With Wool Contest are shown, left to right — Jessie Weiss, Elizabeth Colwell, Abigail Schultz and Kimberly Westenberg. Also shown above are all the garment contestants.
JEFFERSON — The 2021 Wisconsin Make It With Wool competition was held on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival, in Jefferson.
Ten contestants competed in the garment competition across five divisions: Preteen, Junior, Senior, Adult, and Made for Others. The winners of each division are as follows: Preteen- Abigail Schultz, Columbus; Junior-Elizabeth Colwell, La Valle; Senior-Kimberly Westenberg, Watertown; Adult-Jessie Weiss, Fort Atkinson; Made for Others-Holley Schwartz, Watertown.
Junior and Senior winners Colwell and Westenberg will compete with state winners from across the United States at the National Make It With Wool competition in San Diego in January. Their garments will be judged on fashion and construction by a panel of judges representing the fashion industry, wool and fiber industry and sewing professionals. A style show featuring all contestants will be held during Saturday’s American Sheep Industry banquet.
In addition to the garment competition, eight contestants competed in the Adult Novelty competition. Receiving a cash award, the top three honors were: first place-Kathy MacKay, Clintonville; second place-Wynn Wittkopf, Pewaukee; and third place-Jessie Weiss, Fort Atkinson.
Three special awards went to the following entrants: Best constructed garment-Becky Piette, Rothschild; Best constructed novelty item-Kathy MacKay, Clintonville; Best use of yarn-Karen Kottwitz, Hartford.
Donors of this year’s competition were M&R Sewing and Vacuum of Madison, Casey’s Sewing Center of Clinton, Firefly Fibers of Beaver Dam, Spry Whimsy Fiber Arts of Stoughton, Pendleton Woolen Mills of Portland, Ore., 3 Green Sisters of Portland, Ore., and Premiere Couture of Cambridge.
All entrants received a piece of Pendleton Wool fabric donated by the Wisconsin Sheep Breeders Cooperative.
The Wisconsin Make It With Wool program is sponsored by the Wisconsin Sheep & Wool Festival and the Wisconsin Sheep Breeders Association.
Wisconsin Make It With Wool is a fashion and design competition that challenges Wisconsin residents to sew, knit, crochet, weave or felt garments and/or novelty items. All entries must be made from at least 60% wool fabric or yarn.
Garment entries are judged based on their marketability, creative use of wool, construction, and appropriateness to contestants age and lifestyle.
