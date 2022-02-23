SAN DIEGO — Wisconsin Make It With Wool representatives showed off their talents with wool during the 74th annual National Make It With Wool competition as part of the 2022 American Sheep Industry Convention, held Jan. 20-22 in San Diego.
Winners were announced at the National Make It With Wool awards program following the banquet and fashion show. Seventy-nine contestants from 28 states competed in four age divisions: Junior, Senior, Adult, and Fashion/Apparel Design.
Elizabeth Colwell of La Valle participated in the Junior category. Colwell constructed a three-piece ensemble consisting of a periwinkle blue and plaid reversible jacket, gray pants and cream Italian wool top. Marissa Sanchez of California won the Junior division with her hounds tooth-lined coat and apple green sleeveless dress.
Kimberly Westenberg of Watertown participated in the Senior category. Her plum-colored coat featured machine embroidery on the yoke with Swarovski crystals. Whitney Black of Utah won the Senior division with her black-lined coat and tan dress with flounce hem and sleeves.
Wisconsin’s Adult representative, Becky Piette from Rothschild, was awarded 1st runner up with her three-piece tailored suit including a jade green jacket, a herringbone vest and three-pocket jeans. Kim Vogley of Washington won the Adult division with her two-piece ivory dress and coat.
In the Fashion/Apparel Design division, Maria Olsson of Mt. Mary University in Milwaukee won the division for college students majoring in fashion or apparel design. Her emerald green dress featured removable sleeves.
Additional prizes were awarded for handwork, needlework, outstanding use of mohair, machine embroidery and exemplary construction.
Make It With Wool (MIWW) is a national competition that starts at the state level. Contestants in the MIWW competition sew, knit, crochet, weave or felt their garments, which must be made from at least 60% wool fabric or yarn.
Contestants are divided into age divisions including Adult (age 25 and over), Senior (age 17-25), Junior (age 13-16), Preteen (age 12 and under), Made for Others, as well as a novelty contest at the state level. State winners in the Junior, Senior and Adult Divisions advance to the national competition.
The Wisconsin Make It With Wool competition is held annually at the Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival in September at the Jefferson County Fair Park in Jefferson.
The competition is open to any Wisconsin resident interested in fiber arts fashion and creative design using wool or wool blend fabrics. Through personal creativity, contestants create sewn, knitted, crocheted, woven or felted garments and novelty items that promote the beauty and versatility of wool.
For more information about the Wisconsin Make It With Wool program, official rules and entry forms, visit wisconsinsheepandwoolfestival.com or contact State Director Becky Mehringer at (920) 220-1026 or wisconsinmiww@gmail.com
