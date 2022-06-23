JOHNSON CREEK — Funeral services have been set this Friday for a young man from Johnson Creek who loved learning, but whose life was tragically cut short by an accidental drowning over the past weekend at a Sullivan campground.
According Hafemeister Funeral Home, funeral services are scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. at Johnson Creek High School for Brock John Witterholt, 15.
Born in Oconomowoc, Witterholt was the son of Bryan and Sarah Witterholt and was a student of Johnson Creek High School.
According to his obituary, Witterholt took pride in his education and was an honor roll student his freshmen year. He had been employed at Jelli’s Market in Jefferson County.
“He truly loved sports and was involved in basketball, baseball and cross country,” his obituary stated. “Some of his other interests included watching sports, listening to music and video games.”
Witterholt was part of Crossroads Community Church’s youth group and was strong in his faith in God, his family said.
“In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time outside, biking, walking and throwing a baseball or softball around with his sisters,” his obituary said. “He always could bring a smile to everyone’s face and was a wonderful son, sibling, grandson, nephew and a friend to many. His smile was contagious, and we have all been blessed to have known Brock for the last 15 years. Memories of Brock will always be held close in the hearts of his family and friends.”
A funeral service will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. at Johnson Creek High School with Pastor Joe Potuznik officiating. Family and friends may gather at the school from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the family to help cover expenses. Any further memorials will be given to the Johnson Creek Athletic Department in memory of the Witterholt.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences and thoughts or memories may be shared with the family on our website: www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.