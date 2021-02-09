JANESVILLE — An Illinois woman is accused in Rock County Court of stealing a car and crashing it in Edgerton with her 15-month-old child inside, according to a criminal complaint filed last week.
Prosecutors on Thursday charged Sarah A. Bolden, 21, of Riverdale, Illinois, with two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety—one count for her child and the second for the driver of the vehicle she is accused of hitting.
Bolden suffered a fractured pelvis in the crash on the night of Jan. 6 near East Fulton Street and Broadway Street, the complaint states.
Her child’s injuries included a left orbital fracture, as well as a right subdural hematoma and a right subarachnoid hematoma, which the complaint says are two different areas of brain bleeding. A pediatrician’s report said the injuries are consistent with driving while not being properly restrained.
The child also had cannabinoids in her system, according to the complaint.
When Edgerton police responded to the scene of the crash, they found Bolden lying on the ground next to her child, who only had a diaper on, the complaint states. An officer said when he tried to pick the child up off the cold ground, Bolden grabbed the baby and told the officer to leave the baby alone.
A witness told police Bolden was driving fast before the crash, according to the complaint. Bolden also was carrying the baby like a “rag doll” and made strange remarks, the witness said.
Other witnesses also reported seeing erratic driving.
The owner of the car Bolden is accused of crashing told police she left it running outside her grandmother’s home in Fort Atkinson, according to the complaint. That car was reported stolen shortly before the crash.
Bolden’s car was found near where the other car was reported stolen.
Bolden also was charged with spitting on a public safety worker and operating a vehicle without owner consent.
A court commissioner Friday ordered a signature bond for Bolden with conditions that include absolute sobriety and no unsupervised contact with her child, according to online court records.
She is scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.