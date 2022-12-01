IXONIA — Construction on the We Energies' liquid natural gas tank and related facility in Ixonia is progressing on schedule.
According to We Energies spokesman Brendan Conway, the domed roof of the tank is scheduled to be put into place in early 2023.
"The roof has been set on the LNG tank at our new facility in Bluff Creek (in Walworth County's Town of LaGrange) and we expect to put the roof on the Ixonia facility early next year," Conway said. "Currently at the Ixonia facility we have the 155-foot outer tank constructed — with exception of the roof — and we are currently constructing the process buildings on the site where the gas will be warmed and cooled."
Conway said the gas is warmed so it can be sent into the distribution system and cooled so that it turns into a liquid that is then stored.
"All work has been done safely," he said, "and the project remains on schedule to be completed in 2024."
The proposed We Energies facility will include a 15-story, 150-foot-diameter tank to store 12 million gallons of liquified natural gas.
In addition to having the equipment to process vaporized natural gas into a liquid and back again, there will be a section of pipeline connecting to a main natural gas pipeline and an electric substation.
We Energies has said the purpose of the proposed facility is to store natural gas until it is needed, at which time it will be put back into the pipeline.
The plant, which received considerable opposition from neighbors and the Sierra Club as it was being planned and proposed, is being built on a 24-acre site that was formerly farmland near the intersection of North and Triangle roads.
