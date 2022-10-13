SULLIVAN—The Bark River Woods Historical Society and the Town of Sullivan Historical Society have announced the second installment of the county-wide historical societies and museums’ commemoration of WWII.

“Life on the Home Front: Jefferson County During WWII” will be displayed at the Town of Sullivan Community Building in Rome on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Town of Sullivan Community Building is located at N3866 West St, Sullivan.

