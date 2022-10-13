SULLIVAN—The Bark River Woods Historical Society and the Town of Sullivan Historical Society have announced the second installment of the county-wide historical societies and museums’ commemoration of WWII.
“Life on the Home Front: Jefferson County During WWII” will be displayed at the Town of Sullivan Community Building in Rome on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Town of Sullivan Community Building is located at N3866 West St, Sullivan.
The exhibit is a cooperative effort by Bark River Woods Historical Society and the Town of Sullivan Historical Society, along with other historical societies and museums of Jefferson County. Each society will be contributing artifacts, images and creativity to the exhibit on the home front during WWII.
As part of the exhibit opening, there will also be a program in the afternoon.
At 1 p.m. Dr. Richard Haney will speak on “When is Daddy Coming Home?: An American Family during WWII.”
Haney’s book details his personal story of loss during World War II and the impact of the war on his family. He will have books available for purchase and autographing at the event.
“We are glad Dr. Haney could join us for this program,” said Olive Gross, president of the Bark River Woods Historical Society in Hebron. “His personal story is the story we are trying to tell through this exhibit: what it was like to live through WWII.”
The exhibit will also feature foods make with WWII-era substitutes for rationed items. Visitors are welcome to sample coffee made with chicory, because coffee beans were rationed, as well as sample baked goods make with sugar substitutes. Sugar was one of the first items to be rationed.
For more information, contact Gross at 920-563-4773.
