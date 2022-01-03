On Monday, Wyatt Cooper, a 26-year-old resident of Fort Atkinson, announced that he will be running for the 29th Supervisory District seat on the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors.
The 29th District is one of 30 supervisory districts represented by a nonpartisan elected official. It is comprised of those individuals residing within the boundaries of the City of Fort Atkinson Wards 5 and 6.
“As a young married couple looking to start a family within the next few years,” stated Cooper, “my wife, Megan, and I want Jefferson County to be the best place to live, work and raise a family. As a county, we need to ensure we have the right people watching over our hard-earned tax dollars, good-paying jobs to attract folks here along with affordable housing for them to live in, as well as broadband expansion and fiber maintenance to stay connected; all while staying true to our county’s rich agricultural heritage.”
Cooper currently works as a local Realtor at Fort Real Estate Company in Fort Atkinson and as a legislative assistant at the state Capitol in Madison, focusing on many different policy areas. He also is involved with the Jefferson County Freemasons Lodge No. 9 in Jefferson. He lives with his wife and their 2-year-old dog, Tatum.
“I’ve been having great conversations with folks about the future of our county,” continued Cooper, “and I’m looking forward to continuing those conversations in the coming months. I hope to bring my experiences from the state level of government down to the county level and work to improve Jefferson County. If elected, I promise to fulfill my duty to always hear my constituents’ thoughts and opinions, and work for them as their public servant on the Jefferson County Board.”
Earlier Monday morning, Cooper submitted his nomination signatures to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office to officially be considered a candidate. The spring election will be held on Tuesday, April 5.
To register to vote, request an absentee ballot, volunteer to serve as a poll worker, and more, visit myvote.wi.gov.
