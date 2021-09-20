JHS homecoming Sept. 24, events all week By Pam Chickering Wilson pwilson@dailyunion.com Sep 20, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Pam Chickering Wilson/pwilson@dailyunion.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JEFFERSON — Jefferson High School will celebrate Homecoming Week starting Monday Sept. 20, with the Homecoming football game set for Friday evening.All week long the school will celebrate with Spirit Week themes and other activities, with the overall theme of “We Got the Beat.”Spirit Week dress-up days include the following:Monday will be “Party in the U.S. A.” Day with students invited to wear patriotic colors and designs.Tuesday will be “Take Me Home, Country Roads” Day, and members of the student body will be invited to dress in country-western style with cowboy boots, hats and clothes.Wednesday is “Clash Day” with students invited to dress in their best “thrift shop mismatch” outfits.Thursday will have the theme “My House,” with students invited to show their Eagle Pride by wearing the school colors and official Eagle wear.In addition, students will be voting on class representatives to serve on the Homecoming Court and Homecoming King and Queen, who will be announced Thursday, Sept. 23.On Monday night, the school will be hosting a traditional Powderpuff football game at 6:30 p.m., with a community bonfire to follow.There will be Dodgeball tournaments throughout the week at the end of the school day.In addition, a pep rally will take place outside at 1:50 p.m. Thursday, with social distancing measures in place.With a staff professional development day scheduled for Friday, there will be no classes for students and thus no theme day.That evening, however, brings the big event with the Homecoming football game, against Whitewater, set to take place at 7 p.m.During half-time at the game, the school will be recognizing all fall athletes, class representatives and the king and queen.A Homecoming dance has also been set, to take place Saturday evening, starting at 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.