JEFFERSON — In a virtual ceremony released Friday afternoon, Jefferson Middle School honored students for a range of achievements during the 2019-20 school year, from academics and citizenship to excellence in specific subjects and participation in special enrichment challenges or events.
The recognition was bittersweet for students and families, who received the information online instead of being able to gather together, as the final quarter of the school year finished out in quarantine fashion during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In a departure from the originally approved school calendar that had classes scheduled through June 10, Friday also marked the last official day of school for students. Due to the pandemic, the state waived the hours- and days-of-instruction requirements for school districts, so the district chose to use the final week for teacher inservice, addressing issues vital to educators during this unprecedented time.
In keeping with its commitment to building character as well as academics, Jefferson Middle School’s ceremony started with the “honor level” awards, which went to students who had no infractions and no missing assignments throughout the school year.
At the sixth-grade level, honorees included Anthony Aguirre, Tyler Altermatt, Landyn Alvarado, Benjamin Baker, Kylee Bate, Aubree Brasch, Dustin Bronstad, Taylor Brown, Breanna Buchholz, Razi Cash, Ava Collins, Carmen Cortes, Brayden Crandall, Carter Cunningham, Madeline Dehnert, Leslie De La Portilla, Isabel Dusenberry, Cora Eiden, Abbygale Ewing, Yoselin Garcia Gomez, Alex Gehrmann, Jaden Golisch, Carmelina Gonzalez, Jennifer Gonzalez Hernandez, Alexander Guevara, Kaelina Guptill, Cadence Hans, Nathan Harmon, Deondray Haugom, Brianna Horton, Addison Houston, Hayden Hunt, Kiernan Kawleski, Johannah Kraus, Brady Krull, Bennett Lehman, Logan LeMaster, Nyah Marin, Saige McWilliam, Henry Meier, Andrea Mejia, Hunter Mentch, Mason Merz, Auybree Metcalf, Gloria Miller, Olivia Miller, Isabella Mitchell, Adelynn Nelson, Adam Nobling, Abby Ostopowicz, Kyler Pulkrabek, Zofia Raduege, Yarely Ramirez, Marlene Rangel Garcia, Gretchen Raue, Jayden Ridgeman, Michelle Rohas Olivares, Kiara Ross, Ava Rundle, Allison Saenz, Justin Schnarsky, Wyatt Schoenherr, Alyce Schultz, Madelyn Schumann, Zian Sonnenberg, Jaylin Sosa Varradas, Nicholas Stensby, Eva Torres, Alexander Unke, Christian Vang, Alexis Canjeuren, Jenifer Vasquez Lopel, David Vazquez-Contreras, Lilyana Vogel, Carlie Wagner, Maya Warborg, Melanie Warner, Neal Watson, Olivia Weinbrenner, Emily Werni, Hannah Werning, Emily Wetherell, Michael Wilson and Connor Witucki.
Seventh-grade honor level awards were presented to Tenley Barden, Catherine Beck, Isaac Birkrem, Greyson Brusk, Ian Cassidy, Brooklyn Chipman, Ella Clifton, Noah Copsey, Christian Crabtree, Piper Crabtree, Christian Cruz, Saetia Daleiden, Aiden DeBlare, Finnegan DeBlare, Justin De La Rosa, Brenna Dempsey, Hilden Dempsey, Mackenzie Denton, Mikayala Dvorak, Ellie Ebel, Marley-Jo Ells, Claire Engloe, Ashlyn Enke, Cody Flatt, Gracie Fox, Maxwell Franchi, Noah Gellendin, Ava Geyer, Claire Griffith, Iris Harstford, Frecia Hernandez, Olivia Jennrich, Amelia Kamenick, Kateri Kawleski, Kayla Kehoe, Campbell Krause, Whitney Kreklow, Chase Langholff, Damian Leamy, Livvie Lievbman, Ray Lohman, Addison McMahon, Yadier Medina, Chase Meixner, Stuart Mendez Cadena, Breleigh Mengel, Matthew Mercer, Maggie Mindemann, Eulises Moreno, Ashley Osorio-Ramirez, Caden Pagenkopf, Haley Petersen, Kaden Pettegrew, Hannah Rogers, Quinn Rundle, Aian Salerno, Alyssa Schaeger, Cale Schmidt, Kadence Schuld, Caleb Schultz, Anthony Schunk, Katie Serrano, Joseph Shoop, Roman Shouse, Ava Skoug, Chloe Smith, Payton Splittgerger, Samuel Steies, Tyler Stewinke, Kenna Sterwald, Aidan Thom, Valeria Torres-Lopez, Alicebeth Tovar, Owen Tully, Anastasia Utrie, Christophger Velasquez-Perez, Chase Wangsness, Alecsandra Weinbrenner, Madalyn Welter, Brooklynn Wiese, Jasmine Wirth, Quade Wolter and Logan Zamber.
Eighth-grade honor level awards went to Andrew Altermatt, Dakota Alvarado, Abraham Avalos, Ava Beyer, Emily Boucher, Haylie Brasch, Alexis Bronstad, Daniel Carl, Jemima Cervantes Navarro, Brandon Chesmore, Monserrath Cortex Genis, Tyler Dalgren, Nathaniel Davis, Annah Dehnert, Olivia Dehnert, Alxis Dobgson, Thomas Dooley, Jonathan Ellifson, Detiny Filter, Jordan Fleege, Samantha Ganser, Kasmira Guptill, Lilly Harmon, Alan Hauser, Payton Heard, Summer Huebel, Hunter Jacobson, Kassandra Klass, John Kraus, Colton Krause, Libby Krause, Jena Lenz, Rylan Leuaxay, Annabella Luebke, Claudia Maze, Kiana Mitchell, Mario Ortiz, Cade Pagel, Drew Peterson, Joseph Pupanek, Devan Redenius, Erika Rojas Olivares, Henrik Ross, Annly Saavedra, Brooke Salzwedel, Payton Schmnidt, Cynthia Schnarsky, Riley Schroedl, Tyler Schroedl, Palmer Schwieso, Rachel Simonson, Abigail Smith, Andi Spies, Keirah Sterwald, Sofia Stigler, Jesse Strasburg, Ashleyn Tessman, Patrick Traver, Timothy Vang, Natalia Vecchione, Brady Vogel, Kyle Werner, Alison Werning, Makaylla Wiedenfeld, Ariyanna Williams, Aiden Willis, Ian Wilis and Alyssa Wollenzien.
Eighth-grade Academic Achievement awards went to Anna Dehnert, John Kraus, Andi Spies, Alison Werning, Payton Schmidt, Rachel Simonson, Drew Peterson and Colton Krause.
Seventh-grade Academic Achievement awards went to Brennan Dempsey, Hilden Dempsey, Claire Griffith, Olivia Jennrich, Amelia Kamenick, Quinn Rundle and Ava Skoug.
Eighth-grade Academic Effort awards went to Nathaniel Davis, Andri Rogel, Andrew Altermatt, Sam Unke, Alexis Dobson, Palmer Schwieso, Samantha Ganser and Jesse Strasburg.
Seventh-grade Academic Effort awards went to Aiden DeBlare, Ashleyn Enke, Kateri Kawleski, Haley Peterson, Chloe Smith, Samuel Steies and Madelyn Welter.
Sixth-grade Outstanding Character Awards went to Landyn Alvarado, Dustin Bronstad, Carter Cunningham, Maddie Dehnrt, Leslkie De La Portilla, Jaden Golisch, Carmelina Gonzales, Nathan Harmon, Kiernan Kawleski, Johannah Kraus, Brady Krull, Nyah Marin, Henry Meier, Andrea Mejia, Olivia Miller, Adelynn Nelson, Abby Ostopowicz, Jerseylynn Porter, Kylar Pulkrabek, Yarely Ramirez, Jaytden Ridgeman, Michlle Rojas, Justin Schnarsky, Madelyn Schumann, Eva Torres, Maya Warborg, Hannah Werning, Michael Wilson, Anne Wontor and Sophia Zimmel.
The sixth-grade Choral Director’s Award was presented to Ayden Mitchell and Breanna Buchholz.
The “Fastest Keyboarding Speed” Award for a sixth-grader went to Aubree Metcalf.
Academic awards for the various core subjects were given only at the seventh-grade level. Sixth-graders do not receive these awards, and the eighth-grade awards will be presented at that grade’s promotion ceremony June 10.
Seventh-grade science awards were presented to Amy Kamenick, Piper Crabtree and Chloe Smith.
English language arts awards from Michelle Van Matre’s classes went to Haley Peterson, Jasmine Wirth, Ashlyn Enke and Mikayla Dvorak.
English language arts awards from Kelly Traver’s classes were presented to Maddie Welter, Mackenzie Denton and Sam Steies.
Seventh-grade math awards were given to Tayton Splitgerber, Brennan Dempsey, and Kateri Kawleski.
Social studies awards went to Aiden DeBlare, Hilden Dempsey, Olivia Jennrich and Marley Jo Ells.
Seventh-grade physical education awards went to Cale Schmidt and Maggie Mindemann.
The Spanish award for that grade went to Christian Crabtree, Finn DeBlare, Zach Holland and Ian Cassidy.
The computer apps award went to Kadence Schuld and Aiden Thom.
Seventh-grade art awards were presented to Saetia Daleidn and Eulises Moreno.
The seventh-grade Choral Director’s Award went to Aiden DeBlare and Piper Crabtree.
Perfect attendance awards were presented to the following students for missing zero periods of classes throughout the school year: Alexis Bronstad, Ian Cassidy (two consecutive years), Christian Crabtree, Nathaniel Davis, Leslie De La Portilla, Lilly Harmon (three consecutive years), Marcos Jose, Kiernan Kawleski, Yarely Ramirez, Jayden Ridgeman, Annly Saavedra, Rachel Simonson, Christian Vang, Hannah Werning and Michael Wilson.
Exemplary attendance, given for missing a single period through 17 periods of class, went to Jonah Alexander, Landyn Alvarado, Joselyn Avila, Tenley Barden, Citlali Basilio, Carly Boyle, Haylie Brasch, Greyson Brusk, Razi Cash, Kiara Cherry, Karim Cisse, Ariella Clark, Ava Collins, Carter Cunningham, Anthony De La Rosa, Keegan De La Rosa, Mackenzie Denton, Alexis Dobson, Thomas Dooley, Ellie Ebel, Cora Eiden, Marek Engle, Ashlyn Enke, Jordan Fleege, Lucas Franjk, Chase Fredrick, Jaden Golisch, Jennifer Gonzalez Hernandez, Kiarah Gonzalez, Kaelina Guptill, Iris Harstford, Grecia Hernandez, Brianna Horton, Hayden Hunt, Jacob Kerkenbush, Ryan Kloskowski, Libby Krause, Whitney Kreklow, Jacob Kurtz, Chase Langholff, Mitchel Langholff, Bennett Lehman, Logan Lindl, Saige McWilliam, Eduardo Medina, Yadier Medina, Chase Meixner (two consecutive years), Stuart Mendez Cadena, Mason Merz, Aubree Metcalf, Alivia Nelson (two consecutive years), Abby Ostopowicz, Caden Pagenkopf, Kaden Pettegrew, Kyler Pulkrabek, Yarely Ramirez, Brandson Rear, Kylie Rechlin, Audrey Robins, Andri Rogel Varela (three consecutive years), Michelle Rohjas Olivares, Mauro Romero, Cale Schmidt (two consecutive years), Payton Schmidt, Cynthia Schnarsky, Riley Schroedl, Caleb Schultz, Anthony Schunk, Vidal Serrano, Chloe Smith, Zian Sonnenberg, Luis Soroa, Jaylin Sosa Barradas, Samuel Sieies, Nicholas Stensby, Bryce Sterwald, Jesse Strasburg, Gabriel Trefftzs, Logan Trefftzs, Victor Valdez, Jenifer Vasquez Lopel, David Vasquez-Contreras, Jason Vieira, Maya Warborg, Alecsandra Weinbrenner, Madalyn Welter, Alison Werning, Makaylla Wiedenfeld (two consecutive years), Aiden Willis, Rebecca Wolfe, Quade Wolter, Kirsten Woychik and Logan Zamber.
Southern Lakes Anthology contest local winners, who were selected to go on to regional judging but did not advance to publication, included Kateri Kawleski, Annie Utrie and Leo Messer.
Southern Lakes Anthology contest regional winners, whose work was selected for publication in the multi-county regional gifted and talented anthology, included Kiara Cherry (poem), Hannah Werning (art and writing), Mason Merz (art) and Michael Wilson (short story).
Math 24 participants at the sixth-grade level included Kyler Pulkrabek, Abby Ostopowicz, Aubree Metcalf, Caytie Shaw, Adam Nobling and Deandray Haugom.
Seventh-grade Math 24 participants included Brennan Dempsey, Danial Garcia, Logan Marshall, Aiden DeBlare, Payton Splittgerber and Cale Schmidt.
Selected as middle school leadership representatives were eighth-graders John Krause, Colton Krause, Anna Dehnert and Payton Schmidt.
In the regional gifted and talented/advanced learners Academic Bowl held in March, Jefferson Middle School took third place overall as a team.
Individual honorees included:
In the sixth-grade: Hannah Werning (second place Language Arts), Kyler Pulkrabek, Michael Wilson (first place, science), Logan LeMaster (first place, social studies) and Brady Krull.
In the seventh-grade: Haley Petersen, Logan Marshall, Quinn Rundle (first place science), Kateri Kawleski (third place social studies,) and Brennan Dempsey.
In the eighth-grade: Rachel Simnson, John Kraus (third place math), Riley Schroedl (first place science), Andi Spies and Ali Werning (second place language arts).
Battle of the Books honorees this year included:
Tied for second place was the team made up of seventh-graders Kateri Kawleski, Piper Crabtree, Claire Griffith, Mikayla Dvorak and eighth-grader Rilynne Preston; along with the sixth-grade team made up of Alyce Schultz, Kyler Pulkrabek, Maya Warborg and A’luxus Guerra.
The first-place team for the school was made up of seventh-graders Hildie Dempsey, Ava Geyer, Ashlyn Enke, Addison McMahon and Chloe Smith.
