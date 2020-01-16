JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek Village Plan Commission and Committee of the Whole voted this week to recommend approval of a plan for a second Kwik Trip gas station/convenience store, with the final formal step of approval scheduled for Jan. 27 at a meeting of the village board.
The La Crosse-based gas station/convenience store chain is proposing to place a second outlet in Johnson Creek north of the junction of Interstate 94 and State Highway 26. It would be on the east side of the highway, just north of the McDonald's.
The new store would be in addition to a Kwik Trip located just south of the I-94/Highway 26 intersection on the west side of the roadway near Culver’s restaurant. No changes are planned for the southerly facility.
“They would maintain and operate in both locations, serving two different customers bases,” Johnson Creek Village Administrator Kyle Ellefson said.
According to Ellefson, plans for the new Kwik Trip have been in the making, in terms of the village’s involvement, since fall.
“It was then that they approached the village and we worked with them to get the project firmed up to where it’s ready for possible approval,” he said.
Ellefson said he doesn’t see any obstacles in the path of the project and there has been no public opposition to the proposed Kwik Trip placed on record with the Village of Johnson Creek.
“Kwik Trip has a long history in Johnson Creek and the region, and they are viewed positively,” Ellefson said. “Everyone is pretty excited about this company and the fact they are planning on adding amenities, such as a car wash.”
Ellefson said the facility, if realized, will be similar in design features to other Kwik Trips, but it will be a combination truck stop and travel plaza.
Ellefson called the proposed location of the new Kwik Trip “perfect” because it lies in a heavily used commercial zone.
