JOHNSON CREEK — A stomach illness has spread through the student body of Johnson Creek Elementary School, causing the school to be closed Friday.
Around 30 percent of the school’s 280 students — as well as several staff members — have come down with the illness, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Health Department. The main symptom of the illness is vomiting, and while the cause of the illness is unknown, it resembles a gastrointestinal virus, according to the release.
The Health Department and representatives from the state will be conducting an investigation with the school district to determine the cause. Initial reports said the symptoms were caused by the flu.
The school will be closed Friday for a “thorough cleaning,” according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.