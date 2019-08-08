JOHNSON CREEK — An early August highlight for local residents will return this Saturday at Johnson Creek's Centennial Park.
Aug. 10th will mark the annual Johnson Creek Firemen's Festival, with entertainment and events for all ages throughout the day.
All activities will center around Centennial Park, located at 620 Midge St. in the village.
Starting off the day will be two bike ride options sponsored by Trek Bicycle and 2Rivers Bicycle and Outdoor. Registration for both options will start at 8 a.m., with a 40-mile ride taking off at 9 a.m. and 10-mile ride starting at 10 a.m.
A variety of activities will begin with the festival's official opening at 11 a.m.
Food and drink, live music, entertainment for all ages, children's activities, a petting zoo, the Tri-County Mini-Rods, a truck pull, a dunk booth, and more will be available throughout the day.
Face-painting and the kiddie tractor pull will run from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m., while the "Wrecking Ball" inflatable, a children's bouncy house, the "Kraken" super-slide, and the Little Builders Toddler Zone will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Horseshoe and cornhole competition registration will begin at 11:30, with play starting at 1 p.m.
There also will be a bean-bag tournament.
A disc jockey will play music from noon to 7 p.m.
At 2 p.m., the Tri-County Pullers event is scheduled.
At 3 p.m., the Badger Truck Pullers will have a competition, for which an $10 admission will be charged.
Around 4:30 p.m., Abby Armour of the Johnson Creek Public Library will take the stage to announce the winners of the library's summer reading program prizes.
In addition, the library will have a boothat the fest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring information on library programs and services, giveaways, and the opportunity for people to play a game of Plinko on a board provided for the occasion by the Bridges library system.
At 6:30 p.m., the bike raffle winners will be announced.
Providing the headliner entertainment for the day, the Zac Matthews Band (recently featured at the Jefferson County Fair) will perform live music starting at 7 p.m.
There will be a beer tent for adult attendees and a variety of food provided by area organizations. Serving food will be the Johnson Creek FFA Alumni, the Johnson Creek Historical Society and St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
The festival will run until 11 p.m.
