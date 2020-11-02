With nearly 70 percent of Jefferson County’s registered voters having cast ballots absentee as of Monday and high turnout expected at the polls today, it likely will be a very long night.
The polls close at 8 p.m. and then the municipal clerks must get all of the vote totals to the county for reporting on its website and beyond. In any normal election, it could be an hour or more before numbers start trickling in. But since this election is anything but normal, we really don’t expect to have any final outcomes to print in Wednesday’s Daily Union.
Well actually, we might know whether Jefferson County electors approved the advisory redistricting referendum, and the number of votes cast for the county officials unopposed for re-election. We also might know whether the Town of Palmyra decided to switch its clerk-treasurer position from elected to appointed. And we might even know how the county voted in the presidential, Congressional and state Assembly races ... but there certainly won’t be any districtwide information before the Daily Union goes to press by 10 p.m.
So here is what we are doing. As we speak, our news staff is snapping photos and chatting with voters here and there for stories on in-person voting and how it is going. We are posting comments online throughout the day and then they will be updated after deadline and then again starting early Wednesday morning.
There also will be some Associated Press stories on the state and federal races, but again, we doubt any winners will be announced. We will keep revising tallies for a while before going home for a couple hours of shuteye and then returning early in the morning to follow up. That is when staffers will be talking with the winning (and losing) state Assembly and Congressional candidates, checking on what the total voter turnout was, charting how Jefferson County communities actually voted in the various racees and so on.
It is frustrating because we have to get the paper to press at night so it will make the postal delivery by 7 Wednesday morning. However, we will be updating numbers and stories on our website at dailyunion.com, and posting them on Facebook as time allows.
This is a historic election and there is a lot at stake. We want to share as much as we can within our staff and time constraints. We invite readers to join us online tonight and Wednesday and then get the full story on Election Day 2020 Thursday.
And if you haven’t already done so, go vote!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.