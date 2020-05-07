Although deemed an “essential” business, Jones Dairy Farm officials determined early on that parking lot pickup was the safest option for Jones Market customers and employees during the coronavirus pandemic.
Jones Market marketing manager Mariah Hadler said that since late March, the Fort Atkinson store has been satisfying consumer demand by filling online orders and meeting customers in the parking lot with their orders, all without the customers ever leaving their vehicles.
And for after-hours pickups, orders are bagged, tagged and set out to be picked up during a set timeframe.
Jones Market could have operated as have grocery stores during the Safer-at-Home order mandated by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, but it chose to take a cautious route and follow an alternative model.
Fortunately, the business had switched software systems in the fall of 2019 and a complete online ordering system was within its capability. Until the pandemic forced its hand, though, the company hadn’t fully employed the capabilities of the system, Hadler said.
For about a week after Gov. Evers’ order, the market was closed while the company prepared to commit to online sales. That meant getting photographs of every item for sale and writing proper descriptions for website customers to recognize products.
“The customers that are shopping with us are our regulars,” Hadler said. “It’s not so much that they want their Jones Dairy Farm products, but it really seems like they have a need for their Jones Dairy Farm products. It wasn’t as fast as I would have liked right away, but we’re to the point where we have the other products — because we sell a lot of local products like jelly and jam or cheeses — on the website to be ordered, too.”
That doesn’t come without some frustration, though. Customers have to place their orders 24 hours in advance for them to be filled.
“We’ve tried to be as accommodating as possible,” Hadler said. “There are people who will pull into the parking lot and they’ll be disappointed they can’t go into the store because they just want one thing. Or there was a customer who drove an hour and 45 minutes to get their Jones fix and we made it work. ...
“Obviously, we want people to use our online system, but our customers are loyal and we’re all doing our best right now.”
The curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Hadler and one other co-worker fill the order each day from 2 p.m. until they’re done.
The market had 10 employees working in retail prior to the pandemic, but now has two for the time being.
To further help customers “get their Jones fix,” the market has been offering special Mothers Day deals this week in advance of the Sunday holiday. It has been selling Humphrey Floral & Gift products and has a deal on its website for various Jones Dairy Farm staples.
Despite the difficulties accompanying the pandemic, there have been some positive outcomes.
“One of the advantages has been that Leslie (Willitz), as a newer employee, has learned the products really well,” Hadler said. “The parking lot pickup is something we’ll continue in the future. We have the system set up and the program set up. By forcing us to get pictures up and having descriptions set up, they know they have the right product because of the pictures.”
The experience has been great for employee-customer relations.
“Another advantage is that we’ve really been able to get to know our customers even better than before,” Hadler said. “We’ve seen them before and they get to know us by our name on our name tags, but seeing them in the parking lot with their families or their dog — it’s fun to connect on a personal level with customers that you know and you see a lot, especially now.”
