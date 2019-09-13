JEFFERSON — After Judge William Hue read the verdict of not guilty in the molestation trial of former Fort Atkinson priest William A. Nolan, the packed courthouse erupted with cries of “God is good.”
Nolan had been accused of molesting a middle school-aged altar server while he served at St. Joseph’s church around 2007— he was acquitted of five charges of sexual assault of a child under 16.
In a week-long trial that saw both the alleged victim and Nolan testify, the jury took four hours to decide the 66-year-old priest’s fate.
“Very, very stressful,” Nolan said about the trial. “I knew I was telling the truth. And I knew there were gaps and there were so many inconsistencies with the accuser’s stories. I felt that would eventually be discovered.”
In the trial, defense attorney Jonas Bednarek was able to poke holes in the alleged victim’s testimony and the state’s case.
“I don’t believe any reasonable view of the evidence supports his claims,” Bednarek said in his closing remarks.
Bednarek was able to show the jury there were discrepancies with the state’s timeline by comparing what the accuser told police in his initial reports and what he testified to at court.
“This doesn’t make any sense logistically,” Bednarek said. “Does this make sense? I don’t think so.”
But, the most important piece of evidence to Bednarek was perhaps Nolan’s body itself. The accuser had told police that Nolan had a hairy chest and gave a vague description of Nolan’s genitals, but didn’t give any other details.
“This case is about anatomy at the end of the day,” Bednarek said in his closing statement. “I challenge (Assistant District Attorney) Teuber to … explain to you how somebody who supposedly had sexual contact of various flavors over a hundred times can’t tell you about that anatomy. One time? Maybe. Twice? Possibly. One hundred times? Not a chance.”
But in trial, Bednarek said if the accuser had ever seen Nolan naked, the accuser would have seen scars on Nolan’s chest and leg as well as a 12 millimeter skin tag near his groin.
“That is the most important thing,” Bednarek said. “I’m not a terribly religious man, but something tells me there’s a reason that skin tag was there.”
Teuber had tried to show the accuser’s testimony was true by reminding jurors of the strange power of memory in our own lives.
She connected the testimony of all the witnesses and the details they may or may not have forgotten to the 18th anniversary of 9/11.
Teuber said she has very specific memories about where she was and what she was doing on that date, but other details have been lost to time and other anniversaries come and go without notable memories being formed.
“We all look at life events from very different perspectives,” Teuber said in her closing remarks.
This point was to show the jury that memory is a funny thing and just because the accuser may have missed some dates and locations — he was still telling the truth.
What it came down to, Teuber said, is whose memory to believe.
“There are only two people who know what went on behind closed doors and in private spaces.”
After being acquitted, Nolan said the memory of the ordeal will stick with him.
“You know, I’m a Catholic priest and I’m supposed to forgive, and I think I can do that,” Nolan said. “But I’ll never forget. I’ll never forget the way (the accuser) ruined my life.”
Nolan also thanked all his family and friends who filled the courtroom to support him during the trial. Many of those supporters will overwhelmed with emotion after the verdict was read.
“Completely overjoyed that truth and justice prevailed in this case,” Nolan’s sister Janet Masters said. “Anyone that knows my brother Bill, knows that he would never be capable of any act like this. I think the evidence that was presented made that so crystal clear.”
Masters said she was glad her brother could start getting a sense of normalcy back in his life.
“It doesn’t take away the hell (Nolan) has been through the last 16 months,” Masters said. “But at least he can start his life over. You saw all the supporters in this courtroom, people that know Bill know he’s the most wonderful, selfless man and he didn’t deserve this. I’m so glad he’s free and can just move on from this.”
The four hours waiting to hear what would happen to her brother felt like forever, Masters said.
“You sit here for hours waiting, and you start to worry,” Masters said. “But when I heard the not guilty, oh my god, he and our family have been through hell dealing with these false accusations. Then to finally have him be vindicated, I can’t even really tell you the feeling of relief and joy I felt at that moment.”
Nolan said he was going to begin the steps to be taken off administrative leave by the Diocese of Madison and that he hopes to serve as a priest again.
“I’d like to be able to get back to ministry,” Nolan said. “Just to be able to help out where help is needed.”
