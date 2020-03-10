Good Morning,

It's Tuesday, March 10, 2020 and this is what you need to know to start your day in Jefferson County.

1: Jefferson County's senior facilities are taking precautions to protect its vulnerable residents against the flu and the coronavirus.

Alden Estates of Jefferson Rehabilitation and Health Care Center has taken the precautionary measure of requesting that people not visit the facility in order to protect its vulnerable residents from what could be a life-threatening illness for frail elderly people.

“The facility is not under quarantine, but we have requested visitors to not visit the facility,” said Janine Schoen, corporate spokesperson for Alden Estates. We are taking this precautionary measure to prevent our residents from the possibility of being exposed to COVID-19. At this time, we do not have any cases in our facility.

“Our greatest concern is ensuring residents are cared for in a safe and healthy environment,” Schoen added. “Our facility has been and continues to follow recommendations of the CDC with regards to COVID-19.”

2: Wisconsin's K-9 Veterans were honored Saturday in Fort Atkinson.

Military historian Ron Werneth spoke at the event about dogs being "gifts of God."

3: Later this month, Whitewater will be featured on Discover Wisconsin.

The show kicks off at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with the Upham Greenhouse, Barnett Theatre and Perkins Stadium all featured. Co-host Mariah Haberman attends a Whitewater Warhawks game and interviews players after the Warhawks’ win against the UW-La Crosse Eagles.

“Whitewater totally surprised me — this is a city I thought I knew well. But to get here and rediscover this destination with a completely new lens brought forth a whole new, fascinating city to me!” said Haberman. “I can’t wait for the rest of the Midwest to fall in with this area as our crew has. We are thrilled to designate Whitewater an official 2020 'Discover Wisconsin' Choice Destination!”

In Sports,

Boys and Girls basketball teams around the county were busy with postseason play this weekend, but the big story is Palmyra-Eagle reaching its first regional title since 1979.

“It’s been a long time,” said junior Aiden Calderon. “We were just dead-set on winning and making history tonight.”

The Panthers (21-3) will face Markesan (19-5) in a sectional semifinal on Thursday.

Coincidentally, the last time Palmyra-Eagle punched its ticket to the sectionals Duane Wilde was the head coach and the Panthers were solely referred to as Palmyra.

“I can’t put into words how special this team is,” said an emotional Wilde. “It’s been a wonderful ride, this year’s been awesome.”

