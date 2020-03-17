Dan Van Etten had simple instructions for his nine-year-old son, Drake, while he was wearing his tuxedo and slicked-over hair: “Keep your hands to yourself and do what you’re told.”
Little did Dan realize that advice while taking pictures and preparing for his brother’s wedding would pay off six months later during the coronavirus shutdown in Wisconsin.
Drake is the oldest of Dan and April Van Etten’s three children. Reality set in fast when Fort Atkinson closed its schools and the nation began preparing to try to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The federal government has declared that gatherings of more than 10 people should be avoided and the state government issued all bars and restaurants closed as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Before those measures were taken by the government, the Van Ettens canceled a spring-break trip to Florida and Drake’s baseball team has indefinitely postponed baseball practices.
“It’s been tough trying to make sure we find the balance,” said April on Tuesday afternoon. “Luckily, I can work from home and (Drake and his sister, Olivia) have done a great job working on their reading and writing like they’re at school.
“Of course, it’s only the second day, so we’ll see how long (the good behavior) lasts.”
The School District of Fort Atkinson posted on its website that it is not “asking nor expecting families to engage in required learning or assume responsibility for instruction” during the period in which schools are closed.
The district also offered links to use as educational resources should any families choose to supplement the time at home with school-like activities.
“It’s good because we’re doing sort of the same things that we do at school,” Drake said. “It’s fun too, because we get to go on bike rides and play video games.”
Dan hasn’t been as fortunate April. He’s had to commute to his job in Madison, which means coming home around 4 p.m. each day. April classifies Dan as “the fun parent,” although in a week’s span, he did postpone ball practices and the Florida vacation.
“You can’t always be the ‘fun’ parent,” Dan said. “Sometimes life sucks. In a month or maybe more, hopefully, we’ll be able to practice, but he can still play catch. He can still go outside and play.”
Even though Drake is taking it in stride, the youngster is disappointed they couldn’t take the trip to Florida.
“It’s sad. But if we would have gone, we wouldn’t have got to go on the beach because it’s closed,” Drake said. “If we would have got (coronavirus) there, we would have had no clue what the doctors’ names are.”
Until society catches up with the indefinite postponements, the Van Ettens will try to maintain some semblance of structure for Drake and Olivia, 7. Fortunately, as April works from home, she’s able to take their youngest child, Dawson, to daycare as normal.
April pointed out that the pandemic has “added perspective.” Her parents, Bruce and Joni Krigbaum, live in Poynette and Dan’s parents, Dan and Kim Van Etten, reside in Dekorra — an hour’s drive away. As the families practice safe, social distancing, the ability to FaceTime takes on added significance.
“My mom called this afternoon and it actually almost made me cry,” April said. “We haven’t seen them in two weeks — and that’s not abnormal — but with all of this going on, it was really special for her to be able to see the kids and to talk to her.”
While the isolation isn’t ideal, April said, she hopes it helps establish long-term habits for Drake and Olivia.
“They’re washing their hands like surgeons,” April said. “We told them that they aren’t likely to have to worry about the disease, but they need to do their part to keep it from spreading. They’re scrubbing and washing their hands the way we always tell them to, but they’re really actually doing it.”
Though Drake’s washing his hands thoroughly as directed, he still needs to keep his hands to himself.
