Kidnapping telephone scam reported in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON — Callers claiming to be members of a Mexican Cartel holding a loved one hostage is an example of one of the newest telephone scams terrifying Jefferson County residents.

Defined as “virtual kidnapping,” the scam typically starts with a phone call in which an individual can be heard calling for help or screaming. Another subject then gets on the line and demands a ransom for the person they claim is a family member of the person called.

In the latest incident, several call recipients indicated that the caller was asking them to go to an ATM and bring money directly to them. It is a more direct and frightening version of the more common grandchild-in-custody phone scam.

“This is kind of a twist on the very common scam of someone calling on behalf of a grandchild,” Jefferson Police Detective Eric Weiss said. “That is the real common one; this sounds similar, but a little more aggressive, urgent and frightening.”

During the past weekend, about six or seven residents received such calls in the City of Jefferson. Weiss said they were all the same type of phone scam.

“We we’re able to figure out, according to what we could determine, that the calls were originating out of Mexico,” he said.

The prefix number on the calls was 528, which is an international prefix for Mexico.

The detective said that in each instance, the victims were able to determine that their family members were OK and did not follow through on trying to meet the alleged suspects to exchange money.

In two of incidents, he said, the scam did not go very far when it was clear the family members who were supposed to have been kidnapped were present at the home called.

Weiss noted that in one case, the alleged kidnapping victim was sitting next to the call recipient.

The detective said that in another case, a man called a woman’s stating that the granddaughter was with him at Walmart and she needed to come immediately because there had been an accident. Another relative reportedly got on the phone to speak to a person whom she thought was her aunt as the person whimpered and begged for help and to not hang up the phone.

Eventually, the scammer asked for the woman’s number in case they became disconnected. The scammer then proceeded to inform the call recipient that it was a kidnapping and that her aunt would be harmed if they hung up. They were told to go to an ATM and get $300 and meet the caller at Walmart.

Taking a chance, the residents called the police and flagged down the officer as he was heading to their residence while they were enroute to Walmart. Weiss said they were no longer on the phone with the scammers when the officer made contact.

Weiss said the officer explained that it was a scam because police had received several similar calls over the course of the weekend. Although relieved, the residents still were terrified about the situation.

“In my experience, something this specific and this direct, to set up a meeting place with the alleged suspect, that’s new,” the detective said.

Though no one actually is kidnapped, he said, the scammers use fear and speed to convince the victim to acquire money to send to them.

Weiss said screams or cries for help heard typically are a recording as the caller hurriedly attempts to keep victims on the scam on the phone so they don’t have an opportunity to check if their loved one is safe or call the police.

“If you do receive suspicious phone calls like this, contact your local police department,” Weiss said.

Anyone who receives a phone call from someone demanding a ransom for an alleged kidnap victim should consider the following, he said:

• Try to slow the situation down. Request to speak to your family member directly and ask, “How do I know my loved one is OK?”

• Don’t call out your relative’s name or reveal any personal information.

• Ask questions only the alleged kidnap victim would know, such as the name of a pet. Avoid sharing information about yourself or your family.

• Listen carefully to the voice of the alleged victim if they speak.

• Attempt to contact the alleged victim via phone, text or social media, and request that they call back from their cell phone.

• To buy time, repeat the caller’s request and tell them you are writing down the demand, or tell the caller you need time to get things moving.

• Don’t agree to pay a ransom, by wire or in person. Delivering money in person can be dangerous.

• Hang up the phone and contact law enforcement.