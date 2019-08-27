JEFFERSON — The Tomorrow’s Hope Kids Fit/Hero Hustle mudder-style run and obstacle course has been rescheduled in conjunction with Jefferson’s Gemuetlichkeit Days German-heritage fest.
The Kids Fit, benefiting the local Tomorrow’s Hope health care nonprofit, was to take place during Tomorrow’s Hope’s big annual fundraiser, the Hope Fest, on July 20. However, all of the afternoon and evening activities were rained out due to a series of rolling thunderstorms.
The popular event now will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
While the majority of Gemuetlichkeit Days activities center on Jefferson County Fair Park, the Kids Fit will take place at its originally slated location of Stoppenbach Park.
Despite wrapping up early, the July 20 Hope Fest still raised $75,000 to improve the local health-care system, with money going toward medical research, education and prevention efforts, treatment and care, all within the greater Jefferson County area. After the afternoon rainout, fest organizers reached out to Gemuetlichkeit Days, and its organizers welcomed adding the rescheduled Hope Fest event to its weekend slate.
Gemuetlichkeit Days tickets are not required to take part in this activity.
Coordinators noted that as well as raising money for a great cause, the Hero Hustle fits right in with Tomorrow’s Hope’s goal of promoting better health outcomes throughout the local region.
The Kids’ Fit makes fitness fun, with a low-pressure approach that allows children to complete the course in their own time. Challenges generally include climbing, running, games, slip-and-slide water fun and, of course, the short “mud slog” finish which always is a highlight for youngsters.
Most participants will complete the Kids’ Fit course in 15 to 20 minutes.
Outdoor showers will be available on site for youngsters to wash away the mud before getting into the car for the ride home. Participants should bring their own towels.
Coordinating the event on behalf of Tomorrow’s Hope are volunteers from Jefferson’s Immanuel United Methodist Church.
Immanuel pastor Kellen Roggenbuck said the Kids Fit will be a fun event for young people of all ability levels — one of those rare instances in which children are encouraged to go a little crazy and make a mess.
“I hope everyone can come out and enjoy the event with us,” Roggenbuck said.
For those registering online, they may do so at the Tomorrow’s Hope website, www.tomorrowshope.org, by the online deadline of Sept. 6.
After that deadline, people still may register on-site the day of the event, starting at 1 p.m.
The challenge begins at 2 p.m. Early registration — before Sept. 6 — costs $13 per participant, and same-day registration costs $15 per participant. All children will receive a reward for participating.
Hero Hustle/Kids Fit sponsors include the Jefferson United to Motivate People toward Wellness (JUMP) coalition, Generac, and Fort HealthCare.
For more information on the Kids’ Fit event, people may visit www.tomorrowshope.org or call (920) 674-8967.
The nonprofit Tomorrow’s Hope got its start 23 years ago, and in that time has granted more than $4.2 million to improve the health-care system in the greater Jefferson County area.
It was founded in 1998 when a group of local volunteers met to organize a fundraiser that would have a direct impact on area residents — not to focus on one disease, but encompassing all life-limiting ailments, from Alzheimer’s Disease to cancer, diabetes to heart disease and more.
Tomorrow’s Hope is a 501c3 non-profit organization.
Today, hundreds of volunteers and sponsors contribute to the success of Tomorrow’s Hope, which has made a significant impact throughout the greater Jefferson County area.
Past recipients of Tomorrow’s Hope dollars have included, but are not limited to, Fort HealthCare, the Watertown Regional Medical Center; Rainbow Hospice Care, centered in Jefferson; the University of Wisconsin Paul P. Carbone Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Madison and Milwaukee children’s hospitals, the Watertown and Jefferson free clinics, the local office of the Alzheimer’s Association of Wisconsin, and the National Niemann-Pick Disease Foundation centered in Fort Atkinson.
All recipients are accountable to the nonprofit and must answer to how the funds they are granted are used.
Meanwhile, the Gemuetlichkeit organization has a 49-year tradition in the Jefferson community.
Named after a German word with no direct English translation, “Gemuetlichkeit” essentially combines good times, good friends and good cheer, and all will be in evidence at the 2019 event.
Gemuetlichkeit Days originated in 1971 and has been going strong ever since, with a multitude of activities every year. Over the years, the festival has widened its focus to be appropriate for all ages, with a variety of children’s activities and entertainment.
The Gemuetlichkeit organization aims to celebrate not only the area’s German heritage, but the spirit of community as a whole. Its mission statement defines Gemuetlichkeit Days as “a community festival to build spirit and unity through the celebration of the community’s German heritage in a family-friendly atmosphere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.