1. Crack one open this Friday night to celebrate 100 years since the beginning of prohibition. 

When the 18th amendment came into effect 100 years ago today, Jefferson County was far from spared. 

2. Johnson Creek is getting a second Kwik Trip after the village's plan commission approved the plan this week. 

In Sports, the UW-W men's basketball team lost an overtime thriller Wednesday night. 

Photo of the Day: Sunrise, Sunset

Sunrise, Sunset
Pam Chickering Wilson

The days of January are flowing by swiftly indeed. Here is a sunrise scene from Thursday, taken from Highway W overlooking Highway 26 just south of Jefferson.

 By Pam Chickering Wilson pwilson@dailyunion.com

