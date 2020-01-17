Good Morning,

It's Friday, Jan. 17, 2019 and here's everything you need to know to start your day in Jefferson County.

1. Crack one open this Friday night to celebrate 100 years since the beginning of prohibition.

When the 18th amendment came into effect 100 years ago today, Jefferson County was far from spared.

When the 18th amendment came into effect 100 years ago today, Jefferson County was far from spared.

Feds knocked on Jefferson County’s doors during prohibition In 1925, federal agents served a search warrant at Bienfang’s Saloon and raided the Fort Atkinson bar. According to a Jefferson County Union s…

2. Johnson Creek is getting a second Kwik Trip after the village's plan commission approved the plan this week.

For more on the new gas station, read here:

Johnson Creek advances second Kwik Trip JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek Village Plan Commission and Committee of the Whole voted this week to recommend approval of a plan for a sec…

In Sports, the UW-W men's basketball team lost an overtime thriller Wednesday night.

For more on the Warhawks' loss, read here:

UW-W men's basketball: Warhawks downed by Eagles in OT WHITEWATER — It wasn’t in the post that the traditional big men ultimately separated University of Wisconsin-La Crosse from UW-Whitewater.

State, Nation & World

1.

Wisconsin college students part of Democrats' campus push MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats know that to defeat President Donald Trump they need to do a better job motivating young voters like University…

2.

Trump's trial begins, senators vowing 'impartial justice' WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate opened the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump with quiet ceremony Thursday — senators standing at their …

3.

Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry went back to work Thursday, mixing with children playing rugby and offering no hint of the days of turmoil that fol…

