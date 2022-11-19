A creative suggestion from a Johnson Creek firefighter helped clear smoke from a large manufacturing plant in the village on Wednesday night.
It was an airboat from Lake Mills.
A fire at the Doosan Bobcat facility, which manufactures turf care equipment, apparently started in the plant's dust collector system at around 10:40 p.m., according to an email from Johnson Creek interim fire chief Jon Cohn. An employee reported the fire, and several area units responded to the situation.
The flames were limited to the dust collection system, and Johnson Creek Fire and EMS got the flames extinguished within about 20 minutes with a fire hose, Cohn wrote. There were no reported injuries, but it left smoke throughout the building.
Watertown and Jefferson fire engines reported to the area, where a Johnson Creek police officer already was present. But they still struggled to remove the smoke from the large facility, which is located just off the Interstate 94 on Hwy. 26.
"All units on scene then used multiple fire department fans as well as the building ventilation system in an attempt to clear the smoke," Cohn wrote. "Due to the amount of smoke and the size of the building, efforts were not very successful."
Then, a firefighter suggested a much more powerful piece of equipment -- an airboat used by Lake Mills' fire department for water rescues.
Lake Mills brought the airboat in on a trailer and positioned it near an overhead door and cleared the smoke within about 15 minutes, Cohn wrote.
Cohn, who joined the department on a part time basis earlier this month, called it "unusual but great thinking."
Other units that assisted with the incident included a Jefferson ambulance that transferred to Johnson Creek to assist with calls,
Cohn said the Johnson Creek police officer was "extremely helpful" pinpointing the fire source and getting employees evacuated from the building. A Johnson Creek firefighter team kept the fire in check using a water extinguisher while a fire hose was being set up.
