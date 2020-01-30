Good Morning,

It's Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 and here's what you need to know to start your day in Jefferson County.

1. Lake Mills schools were evacuated due to a bomb threat Wednesday.

The threat was received at 11:19 a.m. and provided a specific window of time in which it would be realized, according to a press release from Daniel Drescher, City of Lake Mills Public Information Officer.

Students and staff were moved off-site while officials — including the FBI and ATF — investigated.

2. 214 reports of harassment and discrimination were made over the last five years in Jefferson County schools.

Neither Palmyra-Eagle nor Johnson Creek received a single report over that time while Whitewater and Watertown received 3.6 and 2.5 reports per 100 students, respectively.

Officials said its difficult to compare districts head to head, but added its important for administrators to attack the problem from more than one angle. Schools should, first and foremost, develop a culture that discourages these types of incidents to occur. But, once an incident does happen, students should know where to go and what support they can receive.

In Sports,

There will be three new members of the Fort Atkinson Wall of Fame Friday, Jan. 31.

The inductees — Roger Rumppe, John Aufderhaar and Dennis Stannard — will be recognized during the ceremony and again before the starting lineups are announce for the boys basketball game between Fort Atkinson and Madison Edgewood. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.

Rumppe served as head coach of the boys swim team for 25 years and boasts eight sectional titles on his resume. He had more than 65 state qualifiers, four individual state qualifiers and two relay teams win state.

Aufderhaar was a 1973 Fort Atkinson graduate, who lettered in boys basketball and football three times as well as tennis four times. Aufderhaar was the 1972 MVP for the football team and the MVP of the tennis team in 1972 and 1973. In 1973, Aufderhaar was named Fort Atkinson Athlete of the Year.

Stannard was a graduate in the Class of 1962. He lettered three years in boys basketball and four years in baseball. Stannard won the MVP award and Fort Atkinson Athlete of the Year in 1962. After high school, he started three years as a baseball player and a basketball player for the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

