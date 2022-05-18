LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills announces that 29 students in the class of 2022 self-reported more than $850,000 in scholarship offers from individuals, foundations, organizations and the schools they applied to attend.
Of the 94 graduates, 68 have indicated plans to continue their education in the fall of 2021 through a four-year university or tech school, one plans to enter the military, one plans to pursue an apprenticeship, and 20 will enter the workforce. Scholarships marked with an asterisk indicate a renewable scholarship.
Kaylea Affeld, daughter of Dave and Brenda, Watertown: Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship $18,000*, WLC Partners in Christian Education Scholarship $2,000*, WLC Visit Scholarship $500. She will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to study sports management.
Joshua Bittorf, son of Philip and Sandra, Waterloo: UW-Platteville Academic Merit Scholarship $1,500*, Jefferson County Snowmobile Alliance Scholarship $500, Milwaukee School of Engineering Academic Merit Scholarship $27,000*, Lake Mills Rotary Scholarship $2,000, Schuster’s Farm Scholarship $500. He will attend UW-Platteville to study mechanical engineering.
Brynn Boche, daughter of Jon and Kessia, Watertown: Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship $18,000*, WLC Partners in Christian Education Scholarship $2,000*, WLC Visit Scholarship $500. She will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to study nursing.
Ethan Degner, son of Ryan and Kim Degner, Watertown: Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs $1,000, Jefferson County Snowmobile Alliance $500, State of Wisconsin Technical Excellence Award $2,250. He will attend Madison College to become an auto technician.
Ella DeNoyer, daughter of Brad and Jennelle, Sun Prairie: Grand Canyon University President Scholarship $14,600 two-year, GCU Canyon Christian Schools Consortium Award $8,000*, Barry University Opportunity Scholarship $2,500 per year*, Barry University Presidential Scholarship $19,000*, Florida Southern College Pfeiffer Scholarship $22,000*, University of Southern Florida Green & Gold Presidential Waiver Award $12,000*, University of Central Florida Knights Achievement Scholarship $10,500*. She will attend University of Central Florida to study nursing.
Emma Etheridge, daughter of Melissa Etheridge of Madison and Chip Etheridge: Lakeside Lutheran FFA Alumni Scholarship $500, Invest In Your Purpose Scholarship $1,000, Morgan Turnquist Memorial “Warrior Scholarship” $500. She will attend UW-Stevens Point to study elementary education.
Sarah Fisher, daughter of Mark and Mary Fisher, Madison: UW-Milwaukee Chancellor’s Merit Tier 3 $500*, Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship $18,000*, WLC Partners in Christian Education Scholarship $2,000*, Carroll University Charles Carroll Scholarship $20,000*, Concordia University of Wisconsin Presidential Scholarship $13,000*, Luther Promise $965*. She will attend Concordia University-Wisconsin to study rehabilitation science.
Aaron Fritz, son of Brian and Tiffany, Middleton: Concordia University of Wisconsin Presidential Scholarship $13,000*, CUW Luther Promise Guarantee $1,000*, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Mary Guertler Hanson Scholarship $2,000*. He will attend Concordia University-Wisconsin to study business and finance.
Calvin Geerdts, son of Dan and Jen, Lake Mills: Milwaukee School of Engineering $21,000*. He will attend Milwaukee School of Engineering to study mechanical engineering.
Mya Hemling, daughter of Bill and Michelle, Beaver Dam: Monmouth Dean’s Scholarship $28,000*, Monmouth Richard “Doc” Kieft Chemistry Scholarship $4,000*, Ruth F. Short College Scholarship from Beaver Dam Area Scholarship Foundation $2,500*. She will attend Monmouth College to study biochemistry.
Carter Huber, son of Matt and Joy, Columbus: Zachary D. Moyle Memorial Scholarship $2,500. He will attend Martin Luther College to study for the pastoral ministry.
Jeffrey Kalma, son of Bob and Cindy, Hartland: FFA Alumni Scholarship, LLHS FFA Alumni $500 two years, MSOE Academic Merit Scholarship $19,000*, MSOE Destination MSOE Scholarship $3,000*. He will attend Milwaukee School of Engineering to study mechanical engineering.
Caleb Koester, son of Jason and Brenda, Fort Atkinson: MSOE Fred Loock Scholarship $25,000 per year*, MSOE Destination MSOE Scholarship $3,000*. He will attend Milwaukee School of Engineering to study mechanical engineering.
Nathaniel Krenke, son of Matt and Suzy, Jefferson: UW-Stevens Point Pointer Promise $500, Pointer Partnership $300. He will attend UW-Stevens Point to study fisheries and water resources.
Matthea Lenz, daughter of Michael and Joy, Oconomowoc: Florida Southern College Pfeiffer Scholarship $15,500*, FSC Hansen Science Scholarship $2,000*, FSC Christoverson Scholarship $3,000*, FSC Scholars Residency Grant-On Campus $6,500*, Grand Canyon University President Scholarship $7,300*, Elmhurst University Presidential Scholarship $22,000*, Florida Gulf Coast University Blue and Green Scholar’s Award $15,000*. She will attend Florida Southern College to study biology.
Lauren Lostetter, daughter of Jamie and Kyra, Lake Mills: North Park University Nyvall Scholarship $20,000*, North Park University Trustee Scholarship $1,000*. She will attend North Park University to study exercise science.
Ethan Lozano, son of Pedro and Kerry, Waterloo: Schuster’s Farm Scholarship $500. He will attend Bethany Lutheran College to study legal studies and social studies.
Grace Meinel, daughter of Philip and Katrina, Verona: UW-Milwaukee Lubar School of Business Dean’s Scholarship $2,500*, UW-Milwaukee Chancellor’s Merit Tier 2 $1,000*, UW-Whitewater General Merit Scholarship $1,000*, WLC Merit Scholarship $18,000*. She will attend UW-Madison to study business analytics.
Morgan Mlsna, daughter of Ben and Jessica: Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship $20,000*, Drake University Presidential Scholarship $25,000*, Butler University Academic Scholarship $21,000*, St. Norbert College Trustee Distinguished Scholarship $24,000*, Augustana University Presidential Scholarship $28,000*, Marquette University Pere Marquette Scholarship $27,500*, Augsburg University Honors Scholarship $30,000*, Public Power Scholarship $500, Lake Mills Rotary Scholarship $2,000. She will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to study biology/pre-medicine.
Greta Pingel, daughter of Jim and Renae, Sun Prairie: UW-Milwaukee Merit Scholarship $1,000*, Tammy Hafenstein-Kuhl Memorial Scholarship $500. She will attend UW-Milwaukee to study social work.
Will Popp, son of Jonny and Sarah, Fitchburg: Wisconsin Professional Police Association Scholarship $1,000, Concordia University of Wisconsin Presidential Scholarship $21,000*, Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship $20,500*, Edgewood College Bachelor of Science Scholarship $1,000, Edgewood College Presidential Scholarship $22,000*, UW-Platteville Merit Scholarship $2,000*. He will attend Concordia University-Wisconsin to study justice and public policy.
Alyssa Reinke, daughter of David and Kristina, Watertown: Carroll University Trustee Scholarship $23,000*, Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship $18,000*, UW-LaCrosse Soaring Eagle Scholarship $3,000, Concordia University Presidential Scholarship $15,000*, Ripon Gleason Presidential Scholarship $34,000*, UW-Stevens Point Presidential Scholarship $4,000, Greenwoods State Bank Scholarship $500, Sons of the American Legion Scholarship $500. She will attend UW-Stevens Point to study physical education and health.
Faith Retzlaff, daughter of Dan and Becky, Columbus: University of Minnesota Crookston Academic Scholarship $750*. She will attend University of Minnesota-Crookston to study equine business management.
Brock Schneider, son of Scott and Laura, Jefferson: Edgewood College Dominican Scholarship $18,000*, Edgewood College Aspiring Health Science Award $2,000*, Edgewood College Early Eagle Award $1,000. He will attend Edgewood College to study nursing.
Lily Schuetz, daughter of Jason and Rachel, Lake Mills: Muehrcke Foundation Scholar-Athlete Award $7,000*, Lake Mills Rotary Scholarship $2,000, Sons of the American Legion Scholarship $500. She will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to study nursing.
Austin Schwab, son of Dan and Sue, Fort Atkinson: MLC Presidential Scholarship $3,000*, Christianos Agape Scholarship $750*, Ryan J. Zweifel Memorial Scholarship $2,500. He will attend Martin Luther College to study secondary mathematics and elementary education.
Ketia Vater, daughter of Jack and Dawn, Watertown: GCU Antelope Scholarship $1,400*, GCU Canyon Christian Schools Consortium Commuter $750*. She will attend Grand Canyon University to study sociology and law.
Douglas Weittenhiller III, son of Douglas II and Courtney, Sun Prairie: MSOE Academic Excellence Scholarship $2,250*, MSOE Academic Scholarship $25,000*, MSOE Destination MSOE Scholarship $3,000*, Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholar $2,500. He will attend UW- Madison to study industrial engineering.
Logan Wensel, daughter of Jason and Jennifer, Johnson Creek: UW-LaCrosse Soaring Eagle Scholarship $3,000*, University of New Mexico Outstanding Student Scholarship $17,000*, University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship $15,000*, Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship $18,000*, UW-Milwaukee Chancellor’s Merit Scholarship $1,000. She will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to study marketing.
