Members of Lakeside Lutheran High School Class of 1962 gathered in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall in Fort Atkinson recently to celebrate the 57th anniversary of being the first group to graduate from the area’s only parochial high school. Attendees are shown above. They are, from left to right: Front Row — Darrell Krause, Mary Ann Kunz, Beverly Zastrow, Barb Becker Wintermute and Wally Schlender; Back Row — Terry Gueldner, Dick Kornstedt, Roger Lemke, Gary Lembrich, Darryl Hartwig, Tom Witte, Tony Ponda and Tom Baker. Related photos and a story appear on A1.
Lakeside's first graduates gather for reunion
Chris Spangler
