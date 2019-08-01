Members of Lakeside Lutheran High School Class of 1962 gathered in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall in Fort Atkinson recently to celebrate the 57th anniversary of being the first group to graduate from the area’s only parochial high school. Attendees are shown above. They are, from left to right: Front Row — Darrell Krause, Mary Ann Kunz, Beverly Zastrow, Barb Becker Wintermute and Wally Schlender; Back Row — Terry Gueldner, Dick Kornstedt, Roger Lemke, Gary Lembrich, Darryl Hartwig, Tom Witte, Tony Ponda and Tom Baker. Related photos and a story appear on A1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.