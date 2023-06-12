hot Last Saturday's Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast Pam Chickering Wilson Jun 12, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Working at an oversized pancake griddle are FFA Alumni members, from left, Roland Altreuter, Kassidy Hege and Alisa Sheshina. Buy Now Volunteer Janet Werner of Jefferson talks with Brian Bolan of the Fair Park near the FFA Alumni ice cream booth. Buy Now The 2022 Fairest of the Fair for Jefferson County, Hailey Besch, greets guests inside the Fair Park activity center. Buy Now David Pitzner holds 10-month-old Goldie Heine on his shoulders as he chats with other guests. Buy Now Emery Kleinsteiber, 5 1/2, Johnson Creek, enjoys a dessert. Buy Now Cecily Johnson, 8, of Watertown, helps clear tables. Buy Now Tawney Hadler of Fort Atkinson grabs a dish of food in between stints at the Jones Dairy Farm booth. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Residents enjoyed breakfast last Saturday (June 3) at the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast, held at the fair park. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute
