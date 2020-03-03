JEFFERSON — It doesn’t feel like it’s been 34 years. After all, time flies when you’re having fun, and there’s almost nowhere Leann Lehner would rather be than in a library.
Lehner, who has worked in Jefferson County libraries for the past three-plus decades, will be stepping down as Jefferson Public Library director in early April.
The Lake Mills resident first came to Jefferson Public Library in 1996 to fill in for an employee on leave. In 1998, she became the reference librarian for Jefferson.
She also has worked at the Watertown Public Library and the library at Madison Area Technical College’s Fort Atkinson campus, and she has served as the director of the L.D. Fargo Library in Lake Mills.
After working as reference librarian in Jefferson for some years, she was promoted to library director and has been in that capacity for the past eight years.
Lehner said it has been rewarding to serve the community and to share her own love of reading and information with both the library’s regular patrons and with others in the community who might not have come into the library regularly in the pa
From Minnesota originally, Lehner attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, achieving a master’s degree in Library and Information Studies.
“I just need to be surrounded with books,” she said. “I love having access to all of these resources and seeing what’s new.”
Her first library job actually was as youth services librarian at the Watertown Public Library. She’s spent two decades with the Jefferson Public Library.
“A lot has changed since I started in libraries,” Lehner said. “The way libraries work, the way people access information or entertainment, lots of technology changes ...”
Despite changing services, libraries remain very relevant to their local communities, however. In recent years, in fact, libraries have expanded what they offer to meet changing community needs.
She said that just as she started working in the field, libraries were moving from traditional card catalogs to online catalogs and check-out systems.
VHS and cassette tapes have gone by the wayside to make way for DVDs and Blu-Rays, CDs and library-sponsored access to streaming services.
“When I started, I sure wouldn’t have been able to predict that we’d be checking out Wifi hotspots,” Lehner said.
She noted that while most people have internet access, it can be spotty, especially in rural areas like the outlying countryside around Jefferson.
“Libraries are all about adapting and providing what the community needs, in terms of items, services, programs and just an overall sense of community,” Lehner said.
One of the big things that Lehner was able to do since she took over as library director was help revive the Jefferson Public Library Friends group, which has proven essential to the library’s mission and services.
“For example, the Friends do pay for the entire hotspot program,” she said. “This kind of resources would be difficult to add without their support.”
The Jefferson Public Library always has had a very modest budget and has had to spend its limited funds efficiently. However, it has been able to reorganize its space and create more commodious seating areas, along with more connectivity for plug-in devices.
A lower-level remodeling project is set for late summer and early fall this year.
Meanwhile, the library redid its staff work area, which had become unusable, leaving many staffers without their own stations. Following a minor remodeling five years ago, that space has been reworked to be more accessible and practical, improving the climate for all staffers.
The library also has switched around its magazine area, opening that up and creating a reading nook there.
“While working within our budget, we’ve done a lot to make the library more attractive and inviting to patrons and staff,” Lehner said.
Meanwhile, programming has changed as well in response to community needs.
When tablets first came out, for example, the Jefferson library set actual training sessions for people to help them learn to use their new tablets. Similarly, computer training was offered in classes.
Now, specific classes have given way to one-on-one appointments directed at whatever a patron’s technology questions might be.
Programs for children continue to be extremely popular, from the extensive summer reading program to weekly storytimes and family nights.
As for adult programming, the library has moved to more drop-in programs, such as make-it-and-take-it crafts, (glow-in-the-dark T-shirts, essential oils and more) on top of other topics in which folks are interested.
The guest speaker the library hosted from “Around the Farm Table” a couple of years ago proved so popular that the library has booked that program again in the coming months.
One of the best-attended programs in recent years was a talk by Doug Bradley, author of “We Gotta Get Outta This Place,” a retrospective on the music of the Vietnam War period and how it reflected the times.
Another very popular program recently was a visit by Tuesday the service dog, which the library actually hosted in Fort Community Credit Union’s Puerner Room due to the large attendance.
“Some people brought their dogs to the program,” Lehner recalled. “Tuesday was the sweetest dog, and the presenter gave such a powerful message about PTSD and coping with the help of a service dog.
“Such a wide variety of people came to that — people who might not have come to any other program,” Lehner said.
When the Harry Potter festival and then Warriors and Wizards landed in Jefferson a few years ago, the Jefferson Public Library was right in the center of the action, offering free activities that proved a highlight for many of the people attending the fest.
“We didn’t have a lot of money to spend, but we sought to make it as authentic as possible,” Lehner said.
The library staff went all out to transform the building, redecorate with all kinds of book references, create extensive costumes, and offer interactive opportunities in tribute to the famous author and book character.
When some 50,000 people swamped Jefferson for the first festival and the lines for the library’s free programs extended outside the building, Lehner acknowledges having experienced a little panic.
“I can’t believe how many people are here!” she remembers thinking.
But the guests were incredibly appreciative of the library’s efforts, and their enthusiasm was infectious. It was a tremendous amount of work, but also a really fun time, Lehner said ... until the weekend wrapped up on Sunday evening, and the library staff faced the prospect of opening up for another regular day the next morning.
Lehner said it has been a real delight to work with all of the great staffers, Library Friends and community members who have helped out the library through the years.
“We have so many talented people who help with our library’s vision and mission,” Lehner said.
She said she knows libraries can have a huge impact on individuals’ lives, but it’s rare for staff members to actually hear about it.
Lehner said that many years ago, the library helped a woman who found herself “in a not-great situation,” helping her get new clothes and connecting her to needed community resources.
“We didn’t really see her for some time after that and we always wondered what happened with her,” Lehner said. “Then she came back a few years ago to specially thank us for the attention, the information and the help we had provided. That almost made me cry.
“It was really a small thing, but you never know the ripple effect your actions might have,” Lehner said.
Lehner said she is proud that the local library has fostered several young volunteers and employees who have gone on to achieve their master’s degrees in library sciences.
“It is so neat to have played a part in sending a whole new crop of librarians out into the world — whether they’ll serve here or somewhere else,” Lehner said.
Lehner steps down as library director April 3. The library board has selected Melissa Anderson, who currently serves as youth services librarian and also has served as assistant director for the past two years, to succeed her.
Meanwhile, the youth services position will be filled by Julia Birch, who comes to Jefferson from the Waukesha Public Library.
Lehner said that stepping down is bittersweet because she truly loves what she does, but that she knows she leaves the library in good hands and well-positioned for the future.
“I won’t be taking my librarian hat off completely because that would be impossible,” Lehner said. “I will always be working as an advocate for libraries. They have offered me so much opportunity.”
