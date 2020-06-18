SUMNER — Jim and Nedra Lemke are being remembered as genuine, caring and compassionate people who joyfully served their community, their church and their Lord.
The Fort Atkinson couple were found dead Tuesday evening outside the home of her late father, who had died June 5. What exactly happened remains unknown, but it included the Lemkes’ murders, shots being fired at a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy responding to a burglary call and a fire that burned the family home to the ground.
A search for Nedra’s brother, Kevin Anderson of rural Fort Atkinson, continues (see related story on page A1).
The Rev. John Ackatz, youth pastor at Faith Community Church, said Thursday that the Lemkes had been members of his congregation for 30 years.
“Their No. 1 ministry by far were middle-school students,” Pastor Ackatz said. “They were on my middle-school youth staff for 20 years and they taught the middle-school Sunday school class for the last 12 or 13 years.
“That’s just who they were,” he added. “They were middle-schoolers at heart and they just genuinely cared for people. They were kind, compassionate, caring people willing to serve anybody, and they were a perfect fit for middle-school ministry. They just cared for people deeply.”
That’s why middle-schoolers gravitated toward the Lemkes, Ackatz said.
“It didn’t matter whether they were the hardened, rough rebel kid or the soft kid who could barely speak (in public), but when they walked into Jim and Nedra’s class, they knew they were welcomed in faith and love,” he said. “That’s who they were.”
The minister actually had known the Lemkes from Fort Atkinson High School. Jim graduated in 1979 and Nedra, in 1980.
“I knew of Nedra when I was in high school; I was a year behind her, but we weren’t in the same circles,” he noted. “I got to really know Jim and Nedra once we both had kids and we were at church, doing the same things with our kids, and then when they started doing youth ministry. That’s when we really connected.”
They participated in seven or eight mission trips, including one Jim went on to New Mexico in 2004. Their children babysat for the Ackatz children and Pastor Ackatz presided at the Lemkes’ children’s weddings.
“I’ve just got a deep love for the family,” he said.
As do all of the Faith Community Church members.
The minister said that as the congregation has been sharing their shock and grief, one main question keeps resurfacing.
“It’s the old struggle that we have: Why do bad things happen to good people?” Ackatz said.
“But that’s an easy answer. It really is. And for my students, they know it. The reason bad things happen is because there’s sin in the world. And people do evil things. And sometimes sin and evil spill over on innocent people. It’s happened for generations and it will continue.”
However, he emphasized, that does not mean that God is not powerful. Rather, that is when God is most powerful.
“Because God has never been more faithful to Jim and Nedra Lemke than he was Tuesday night,” the pastor said.
He pointed to scriptures that say the wages of sin is death, and that Jesus Christ gives humankind victory over death.
“And in God’s amazing faithfulness, that promise became true for Jim and Nedra Tuesday night,” Rev. Ackatz said. “So, to be ushered from a short life of mortality into an eternity of immortality, man, that’s faithfulness; that’s God’s goodness at work.”
He noted that Jesus said, “you’ll have problems; you’ll have trouble.
“But we don’t get consumed by fear of bad things; we get consumed by the hope that’s at the end of them whenever that end comes,” Ackatz said.
The minister said that Faith’s congregation members are taking care of each other.
“Other youth leaders who served beside Jim and Nedra are devastated, but they’re the ones who are helping other people through it,” Ackatz said.
“That’s how the community of the body of Christ works: We’re here for each other and we can comfort one another. It doesn’t have to be professional counseling; we counsel and console each other because we all need it.”
The pastor noted that he has received emails of concern from Germany, Lithuania and other countries from people who knew the Lemkes. And he wants local residents to know what they already did.
“What I want the community to know about Jim and Nedra is that they were genuine; they were the authentic deal,” Ackatz said. “They loved God. And their impact by the way they lived their lives is felt way more than just in Fort Atkinson. Their impact and the way they lived their lives is global.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.