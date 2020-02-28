Good morning,

1: After 43 years in the county's library system, Bridges Library System Director Connie Meyer is retiring.

"I've been a huge fan of libraries ever since I could read," Meyer said. "When I got my library card, I felt like I had just been given the most incredible gift — and I still feel that way."

2: A few Watertown residents are celebrating their first birthday in four years this weekend.

Multiple people in the area were born on Feb. 29 — including Marissa Bates who is turning either four or 16, depending how you count.

"This year is kind of exciting," said Marissa's mother, Tammy Bates. "Sweet 16, driver's license not far off and a Leap Year."

The Jefferson and Cambridge school districts are teaming up for a gymnastics co-op team.

The idea received a nod from the School District of Jefferson Board of Education at its regular meeting Wednesday night.

The board also acted Wednesday to extend the boys swim team swim pact between the two districts for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

Follow along all weekend for updates on the WIAA State Wrestling Tournament.

