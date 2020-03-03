Good Morning,
It's Tuesday, March 3, 2020 and this is what you need to know to start your day in Jefferson County.
1: Coronavirus continues to spread around the world, and Jefferson County officials are preparing.
“We know it’s an ever-changing situation and we’re definitely on top of it and keeping informed and asking people to have operationalized their family preparedness plans and hopefully none of us will have to use them,” county health director Gail Scott said.
There have been more than 100 cases reported in the United States in 11 states. Six people, all in Washington state, have died from the virus in the U.S.
2: After 34 years, Jefferson Public Library Director Leann Lehner is retiring.
The Lake Mills resident first came to Jefferson Public Library in 1996 to fill in for an employee on leave. In 1998, she became the reference librarian for Jefferson.
She also has worked at the Watertown Public Library and the library at Madison Area Technical College's Fort Atkinson campus, and she has served as the director of the L.D. Fargo Library in Lake Mills.
Lehner said it has been rewarding to serve the community and to share her own love of reading and information with both the library's regular patrons and with others in the community who might not have come into the library regularly in the past.
In Sports,
The WIAA wrestling tournament took place this weekend, with area wrestlers finishing up and down the podium.
In D1, Fort Atkinson junior Thomas Witkins took home sixth place and in D2, Jefferson senior Dean Neff finished third.
