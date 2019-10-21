JEFFERSON — A report of gunshots being fired near Small World Preschool and East Elementary School in Jefferson Monday led to area schools being placed on “lock in” as a precautionary measure while the shots were being investigated.
The Jefferson Police Department called for a “lock in” at East and Small World during the investigation, and out of an abundance of caution, the School District of Jefferson then extended it to all of the district schools, including Sullivan Elementary School and the middle and high schools.
“The Jefferson Police Department’s response to East and Small World was swift and the buildings were secured,” a notice from administration early Monday afternoon noted.
“Parents and staff at all buildings were informed of the situation through the district’s automated mass communication system,” said the notice, as relayed on the School District of Jefferson app.
After investigation, the Jefferson Police Department concluded that the shots likely came from hunters in the area.
“After approximately 30 minutes, an all-clear was communicated to parents and staff at all buildings,” the notice said.
District administrators commended the police department on its swift response and its professional treatment of the safety alert and its diligence in keeping local students safe.
