JEFFERSON - Jefferson High School's spring musical, "Little Shop of Horrors," will take the stage Friday, offering up dark comedy, an explosion of musical styles from rock n' roll to Motown, amazing costumes and arresting choreography.
The setting is Skid Row, New York, in the early 1960s, at a dusty florist's shop that's barely making it. The streets are filled with trash, the buildings in disrepair, and the characters living "on the edge."
The rock musical tells the cautionary tale of Seymour (played by junior Matthew Buchholz), a nerdy, neurotic underdog who does unskilled work for the flower shop. All he wants is to be liked, to earn fair compensation, and to win the attention and heart of fellow employee Audrey, (played by senior Kate Utrie.)
When he comes into contact with a mysterious plant similar to a Venus flytrap, he wants to help the weak, ailing seedling survive too. All the strange talking plant wants is a drop of Seymour's blood.
But as the plant grows, so does its appetite and Seymour is forced into more and more questionable decisions.
Secondary leads include Seymour's unsympathetic boss, Mr. Mushnitz, (sp?????) (played by senior Gabe Frankiewicz); Audrey's abusive boyfriend Orin, who likes his job as a dentist a little too much (played by senior Toby Weisensel.)
Stepping out in front to lead the music and dance are the Urchins (in the vein of The Supremes and similar '60s singing groups), made up of Kiara Cherry, Kendal Busler, Brooke Bauer, Emma Roehl, Rosalyn Doebereiner, and Rowan Wilson.
Rounding out the cast are senior Gunnar Jurczyk who voices the plant, (named "Audrey II" by a besotted Seymour).
Performances to watch for include Weisensel's turn as the maniacal dentist and Frankiewicz's Mushnik who is the picture of an unpleasant boss, by turns yelling and muttering.
Audiences who watched the 1986 film will be familiar with some of the well-known songs from the musical, including the signature tune, "Little Shop of Horrors," Audrey's ballad, "Somewhere that's Green," "Downtown," and "Suddenly Seymour."
Among the outstanding ensemble numbers are "Skid Row" and "The Meek Shall Inherit."
This marks the first time that Jefferson High School's drama program, under the direction of Ryan Clarksen, has staged a show it already put on. The initial JHS performance of Little Shop of Horrors took place 14 years ago, and this version promises to be just as entertaining as when it was first staged in 2008.
IF YOU GO:
Performances of Jefferson's High School's spring musical, "Little Shop of Horrors" will take place Friday and Saturday night (April 22 and 23) at 7 p.m. and Sunday afternoon (April 24) at 2 p.m. in the Jefferson High School auditorium.
Tickets cost
Tickets for the show may be purchased in advance through the high school office or online at JHSeagles.ludus.com. People can also purchase tickets at the door on performance nights (for one additional dollar each). The cost is $7 for students and $9 for adults.
Parts of the show may not be appropriate for small children.
CAST AND CREW:
Seymour: Matthew Buchholz
Audrey: Kate Utrie
Mr. Mushnik: Gabe Frankiewicz
Orin: Toby Weisensel
Urchins: Kiara Cherry, Rowan Wilson, Emma Roehl, Brooke Bauer, Kendal Busler, and Rosalyn Doebereiner.
Voice of the Plant: Gunnar Jurczyk
Customers: Ray Gehrmann, Ellie Ebel
News reporters: Jacob Jurcek, Haley Petersen, Kieran O’Reilly, and Aspen Wolter
Ensemble: MacKenzie Denton, Max Franchi, Aiden Kuss-Merkel, Jesa Muehlenbruch, Quinn Rundle, Joey Shoop; Audra Bischoff, Piper Crabtree, Jordan Fleege, Lily Harmon, Hunter Jacobson and Kiana Mitchell.
Leading the technical crew will be Student Assistant Director, junior Lillian Kamenick, while the lighting ,....... will be overseen by Darien Yang.....
Student members of the pit orchestra include Brian Siegler, percussion; Joey Pupanek, bass; and Makaylla Weidenfeldt, keyboards.
Adult staff includes Director Ryan Clarksen, Assistant Director Kim Hart, Pit Orchestra Director Denise Reichhoff, Business Manager Kathryn Steib, Vocal Music Director/Choreographer Cassandra Pacelli, Scenic Designer Julia Hardin and Costumer Amy Rundle.
