The connection between Dodge and Jefferson counties and Sioux Falls, S.D., or Waterloo, Iowa, is tighter since the Smithfield Foods and Tyson Foods meat-processing plants there were closed.
As the spread of the novel coronavirus responsible for infecting people with COVID-19 made its way into meat-processing plants like Smithfield or Tyson, the livestock in line to be processed needed to be rerouted to be processed elsewhere.
The strain on the supply chain added stress to smaller stores like Country Cutters in Reeseville and Pernat’s in Ixonia, Johnson Creek and Juneau.
Each of these processors has the storage space to process roughly 18 beef cattle and “no more than 20 hogs in a week,” according to Greg Schaller, the owner of Country Meat Cutters. In recent weeks, they’ve been processing nearly twice as many animals.
Farmers whose animals typically went to the bigger plants immediately started going down a list for each state in the Midwest to try to find certified meat processors for their animals.
In one day, Smithfield could process 15,000 hogs. A growth cycle for a farrow of pigs typically lasts around six months from birth to reach market weight to go to a processing plant. When those animals don’t go to a plant to be slaughtered, they hold their spot on the farm and prevent the next farrow of pigs from feeding. The longer a hog is on a farm, the more the farmer has to feed it — which costs money — and the bigger the pig gets.
These smaller processors refer to themselves as “custom shops” as they make specialty cuts on a local scale, not unlike Jones Dairy Farm in Fort Atkinson, which operates on a larger, national scale.
“When the Smithfield plant closed, we were getting calls from Iowa and Minnesota,” Schaller said. “I think they were going down the phone book and calling anyone looking for places for their animals. This one lady wanted us to slaughter 600 pigs. She couldn’t even process that we were only a custom shop.”
What would it take to adjust from being a custom shop to slaughter more of those hogs for the farmer?
“I can’t even think about that,” Schaller said. “It’s not possible — we don’t have the manpower and we don’t have the space for them.”
The University of Wisconsin-Extension recommends that processors allow hogs to hang for at least two days and cattle at least seven days. After that, they can be trimmed and quartered to be shipped to various places for different cuts.
The fact that cattle and pig farmers are attempting to lean on smaller shops has sent ripples throughout the supply chain and the market.
“It’s not like a tsunami, but it’s more like a tidal wave,” University of Wisconsin Associate Professor Jeff Sindelar said. “We’re seeing uncertainty and words like ‘meat shortage’ and ‘meat crisis’; then we’re seeing different things that exaggerate this like consumers buying a big supply of meat when they normally wouldn’t. That uncertainty puts pressure on it.”
The pressure mounts for Pernat’s and Country Cutters as they tussle with a dilemma: Take on extra orders for processing or fill regular orders for regular customers. So far, they’ve been able to do both.
“I wish people would settle down. We have people coming in to buy 50 or 100 or 150 pounds of hamburger at a time. Or filling a cart full of steaks,” Pernat said. “If you do that every other week, we could keep up because you aren’t going to go through 20 pounds of hamburger in a week’s time. If they would settle down, that would be a huge help.
“But that’s not the way it is out in the world — it’s a panic thing. The toilet paper left the shelves and (expletive) hit the fan.”
Moving forward, Sindelar emphasized the importance for consumers to recognize the challenges and urged them to be reasonable.
“The livestock industry is very dynamic. It is used to ebbs and flows,” Sindelar said. “For the most part, consumers never see that. If they did, they’d see big fluctuation of costs in stores. The cost to produce ground beef is not always $4 each pound. On average, it is $4. You don’t see a lot of fluctuation because usually, you see a similar price and the fluctuation is absorbed up stream in the supply chain.”
Because of the closure of bigger meat-processing plants, the supply chain is confronting the stresses exposed by the virus. He noted that the plants that were closed — like the JBS beef-processing plant in Green Bay and the Tyson pork processor in Waterloo, Iowa — are on a path to reopening despite a surge in cases of the virus.
“I personally do not classify it as a crisis,” Sindelar said.
“We’re in a concerning situation. We should all observe what’s going on and be aware of it,” he said. “I think a crisis is when the shelves are empty for more than three or four days. There are still products out there and there are still animals that need to be harvested.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.