MADISON — With the cancellation of Jefferson High School’s spring musical, “The Addams Family-School Edition,” due to the coronavirus pandemic, Valorie Schamens never got to perform her role as Morticia Addams, a part she had assumed midway through production after another actor was unable to continue in the program.
Yet Schamens’ tremendous effort, her team spirit and her commitment to the Jefferson High School musical and the drama program as a whole have earned her honors as a recipient of the “Spirit of the Jerrys” award, which will be presented in an online ceremony June 7.
Schamens is one of several area individuals slated to be honored at the Jerry Awards, put on by a Madison-based organization aimed at promoting excellence in high school musical theater.
Traditionally, honorees for the Jerry Awards are selected by judges from the Jerrys who travel to high school musicals across a broad region throughout the southern portion of the state.
And that’s what happened for the productions that took place ahead of the coronavirus-related school closures.
In fact, Fort Atkinson was nominated for several awards for its production of “High School Musical,” which took place in November.
In keeping with its performance in previous years, Fort Atkinson High School did extremely well in the Jerrys, with numerous award nominations in different areas.
Nominations went to Fort Atkinson High School’s full production for outstanding ensemble and outstanding orchestra.
Individual nominees from Fort Atkinson included Gwen Hirtz for her role as Gabriella Montez, Logan Recob for his role as Troy Bolton, and Abbey Hoffman for her role as Sharpay Evans.
Nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Performance category were Hannah Robel as Ms. Darbus, Matthew Sell as Jack Scott, and Ryan Rector as the character Ryan.
In addition, nominations went to Avery Hess for Outstanding Stage Management, to Trudianne Thom and Craig Engstrom for Outstanding Scenic Design, to John Collins and Sam Hess for Outstanding Lighting Design, and to Susanna Maroske for Outstanding Costume Design.
Fort Atkinson was fortunate to be able to get its production in during the fall, when coronavirus was not even on the horizon, and several other schools managed to squeak in their spring productions just before the state-mandated school closings.
Though the Jerry Awards could not present acting or other performance-related awards to shows that never reached the stage, the organization did want to recognize the hard work put in by the cast and crew of the canceled productions as well — many of which were months into practices, perhaps just a week out from their anticipated opening nights when everything was called off.
To that end, the organization opened up the Spirit of the Jerrys awards to programs whose musicals never made it to the stage.
“Spirit of the Jerrys” honorees, like other honorees at the Jerry Awards, are being asked to prepare an individual performance to share during the online ceremony, which will take place on the Jerry Awards Facebook page June 7.
Ryan Clarksen, drama director at Jefferson High School, said that students in the Jefferson drama program voted on who their nominee would be. Out of many deserving candidates, Schamens won the support of her peers.
The Jefferson High School junior was lauded by members of the cast and crew for taking on numerous challenges in connection with the musical, for always giving her best, and for inspiring her fellow students.
The sly, humorous and steamy role of Morticia was a big departure from Schamens’ fall role as the main character of Jefferson High School’s state qualifying one-act,” Dark Road.”
In the one-act, which went on stage in November, Schamens played an unrepentant Nazi murderess, a role she assumed with chilling fervor — a 180-degree departure from her off-stage persona.
Addressing Schamens’ dedication to the spring production of “The Addams Family,” one student said in the nomination, “She was very passionate about the show and encouraged others.”
“She was always putting in the effort and had to learn a whole new part partway through rehearsals,” another student said.
“She is a leader in whatever she does and she is someone that, I think, most of us look up to,” a third student said. “She really is a good fit because she ... brings out the best in us.”
Another student wrote, “She works incredibly hard and has always been a helping hand. When we needed someone to step up ... she was always up to the challenge.”
Meanwhile, Whitewater High School and its November production of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” was among the shows that garnered awards for their earlier productions.
Whitewater High School senors Lauren Harkness and Carter Waelchli each received Jerry Awards for lead performance, Harkness for her portrayal of the mermaid Ariel and Waelchli for his portrayal of Ursula the Sea Witch.
Quoted in a Whitewater Banner article from earlier this year, one of the reviewers described Waelchli a a “force of nature as Ursula and the ultimate evil diva.”
Honored with a Jerry Award for stage management were Josie Hintz, Hailey Long and Emma VanDaele.
In addition, VanDaele was chosen by “The Little Mermaid” cast and crew to receive the Spirit of the Jerrys award.
Additional nominations to Whitewater players went to Henry Bresser, Ella Willman and Chris Porcharo for outstanding lead performance, to Anderson Waelchli and Sophie Mayer for outstanding supporting performance, to Jim McCulloch for outstanding direction, to Jim McCulloch and Kat Dunham for outstanding overall design and outstanding set design; to KJare McCulloch and Deborah Blackwell for outstanding costume design, to Jim McCulloch for outstanding lighting design, and to Tony Hansen for outstanding sound design.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.