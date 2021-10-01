Leann Lehner has ties all over Jefferson County. A 32-year resident of Lake Mills, she has worked at the Watertown, Lake Mills, Jefferson and Johnson Creek libraries, getting to know readers from all across the area.
Soon she’ll have even more ties to the area with the publication of her first picture book, “The 12 Days of Halloween.”
The cute and atmospheric picture book came out last month after “lurking in her mind” for many years.
“People may not know this about me, but I always wanted to write,” Lehner said.
A takeoff on “The 12 Days of Christmas” with a spooky — but gentle — flair, the children’s book details a series of gifts that arrive at the main character’s mansion, including many standard Halloween items such as cats, and spiders (these are fuzzy, with endearing googly eyes).
Creating the charming illustrations was another local resident, Alais Fortier-Meyer, also from Lake Mills.
Lehner, who is currently finishing out a six-month stint as interim library director at the Johnson Creek Public Library, said that she loves to decorate her house for Halloween, and this story idea came out of a decorating theme she chose in 2014.
At the time, she thought, “What a great idea this would be for a children’s book.”
But at that point she was working full-time and did not have the time to dedicate to writing and designing a book and seeing it through the publishing process.
This year, following her official retirement as Jefferson Public Library director, she had more time.
She said she was incredibly lucky to be able to connect with Fortier-Meyer, whose illustrations really bring the words to life.
“At least 50 percent of picture books is artwork, so that’s really important,” Lehner said.
All along, she was committed to the idea of a library-quality book, one whose size, binding and illustrations would fit in with other picture books at libraries all over.
“I know books, after working with them and ordering them for so many years, and I didn’t want to put out a so-so product,” she said.
She chose to work with Ingram, a book wholesaler she had worked with for many years through her jobs at area libraries. The book is self-published but follows library standards with its own Library of Congress number, ISBN and copyright.
True to the rhyme, it’s essentially a counting book, with lots of Halloween elements and little clever details that come through in the illustrations.
For example, the delivery service, called “12 Days Gift Delivery Service” vans driven by a friendly “vampire” bat, and various items come wrapped in packaging from the “Salem Milliners” (hats, of course) and the “Pumpkin Palace.”
Lehner said she originally included skulls as part of the series, but changed it to owls instead after receiving a repeated hooting hint overnight from some friendly neighborhood birds.
As the book took shape, Lehner and Fortier-Meyer ran an early version through an adult focus group comprised of teachers, librarians and reading specialists, and also sought input from Fortier-Meyer’s young children.
The e-book version came out Aug. 27 and the print book was officially released Sept. 1.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still trailing on, Lehner and Fortier-Meyer decided to roll out the book slowly rather than scheduling a lot of author/illustrator events, but the book will be featured at a few seasonal events this fall.
There will be live readings at the at the Jefferson Public Library from 10:30 -11:30 Oct. 9, and the Johnson Creek Public Library from 10-11 a.m. Oct. 16. Lehner is also doing a “Spooky Story Time” reading at the Watertown Public Library at 11 a.m. Oct. 30 in conjunction with that city’s Pumpkinpalooza.
The author will also be sharing the story the afternoon of Oct. 27 to help kick off Lake Mills’ traditional “Witches’ Night Out.”
At relatives’ request, Lehner will also be sharing the book in her hometown in Minnesota at some point.
The book is designed for young children, but has something in it for all ages, from the sweet and distinctive illustrations to the hidden details.
“To me, picture books are ageless,” Lehner said. “People owe it to themselves to enjoy picture books throughout their lives.”
News about the book has been spreading pretty much by word of mouth. More information also is available on her website, ohreallydarling.com, which includes a listing of coming events as well as information about the book.
Though she didn’t publish the book for any other reason than “personal satisfaction,” Lehner said she has been delighted by the responses she’s received so far, all of which have been positive.
“Some people even sent me clips of their 6-, 7- and 8-year-olds reading or singing the books,” the author said.
Lehner said she hopes this book will be the first of many, noting that she’s already working on two more books she hopes to publish in the near future.
For those wishing to purchase the book, it can be ordered through pretty much any independent bookstore, such as Literatus and Co. in Watertown or Books and Company in Oconomowoc, or it can be ordered online via Amazon.
The book also is available for checkout at several libraries in the Bridges system (spanning Jefferson and Waukesha counties) and through the Hoopla online book checkout system, which can also be accessed through any local library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.