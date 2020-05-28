One of the biggest responsibilities children’s librarians handle during the course of a year is designing the library’s summer reading program to give youngsters creative and educational options when schools are out and to prevent “summer reading slide.”
With summer camps axed, many day cares closed and regular summer school affected, these library programs might play an even bigger role in local families’ lives this year.
“The summer reading program is a big part of the summer for a lot of families,” said Abbey Armour, director of the Johnson Creek Public Library.
With this in mind, the summer reading programs are moving full steam ahead — but they’ll be taking place largely online to encourage proper social distancing and to lessen the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We are not sure if we’ll be able to have big groups get together anytime this summer, so this seemed the safest option,” said Minetta Lippert, youth services librarian with Fort Atkinson’s Dwight Foster Public Library.
This year, all libraries in the Bridges Library System, which covers Jefferson and Walworth counties, will kick off their summer reading programs on June 15.
Families will be able to log their children’s reading online through the Beanstack app, a subscription to which the State of Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction purchased for every library that wanted to participate, through the help of a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
“There is no way we could afford this without this state help,” said Armour.
Normally, libraries start planning for their summer reading programs in January, the Johnson Creek librarian said, but the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench in the normal planning process and forced area libraries to totally rethink their offerings.
Julia Birch, children’s librarian at the Jefferson Public Library, said that she and other youth librarians from throughout the Bridges Library System got together — virtually — in mid-April to re-envision their summer reading programs for the new reality.
“At that point, we were thinking, ‘This (coronavirus situation) is just not going to be a quick fix,’” Birch said.
And even with libraries reopening to the public, things won’t return to “normal,” the librarians said, with social distancing encouraged and on-site programming completely minimized.
As the Bridges Library System librarians began to map out their summer reading programs, they laid out several contingency plans ranging from fully virtual programs to in-person options. As time went on, the in-person events fell away as library officials determined that virtual programs would be the safest way to serve the public this summer.
“Going online takes away some of those uncertainties,” Lippert said.
In addition to encouraging children and teens to log their summer reading through Beanstack, area libraries again will be hosting special performances by a variety of musicians, comedians and storytellers. It’s just that this year’s performances will just be online.
The Dwight Foster Library will have six performances this summer, starting June 16, when KidsPlay, an improvisational comedy group for children, will appear for an online show.
The Fort Atkinson library will host singer David Landeau on June 25.
Two events will happen June 30. In the afternoon, the library will be hosting David Stokes, a naturalist, and then that evening, the library will have its virtual book celebration, featuring local author Katie McInryre and her new book, “Britta and the Boys.”
On July 7, the duo of Wendy and D.B. will provide an interactive kids’ concert, and on July 14, the Fort Atkinson library will host the Truly Remarkable Loon, a juggler.
Then on July 21, Steve Girman, a juggler, musician and storyteller, will perform.
The Johnson Creek Public Library will host KidsPlay on June 17.
On July 8, it will host Wendy and D.B., a duo that does interactive kids’ concerts, while on July 22, Steve Girman will appear with his show featuring juggling, music and storytelling.
The Jefferson Public Library will be hosting the same groups, but on different dates, with Wendy and D.B. performing on June 23, KidsPlay on July 14 and Girman on July 28.
The Watertown Public Library will host three big public online performances. On June 22, Wendy and D.B. will perform. July 13 will bring a show by KidsPlay, and on July 27, Steve Girman will perform.
“Bridges has been awesome at connecting us to really quality performers that kids like,” Armour said of the library system.
As the Jefferson library gears up for the summer, it has put together a promotional video and online flyer which are both circulating to local schoolchildren, letting people know how the reading program will go and highlighting some coming activities.
Regular online storytimes will take place, just as they have been, and Birch will be offering craft activities. Families can pick up the materials for the crafts and follow an online tutorial to make the items.
In addition, for older kids, there will be a fiction/poetry writing contest and a six-word-poetry contest, and of course at the end of the program there will be a prize drawing, with top readers earning entry slips.
At the Johnson Creek library, there will be no in-person program, but the library will be providing take-and-make STEM (Science Technology, Engineering and Math) kits and craft kits for children.
Other activities are also in the formative stages.
“Stay tuned for additions,” Armour said.
As to the reopening of the library space in general, Armour said that local officials have to take extreme precautions as to how they phase in making this public space available.
“This whole thing has been awkward for libraries,” she said.
However, she said, they have to have a plan to do so safely, with new cleaning and sanitizing protocols.
“We haven’t opened up yet,” Armour said. “The village board will be discussing that topic on June 2. We have a seven-page plan on how to phase in our reopening, with limited hours so we can do additional cleaning at the end of the day.”
The Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson, unlike some libraries in the area, is now open to the public, but the library is encouraging people not to congregate.
The one on-site summer reading program activity will be the outside Story Walk, which is set up near the library building so families can take advantage of it on their own.
To maintain that sense of personal connection which is so important to library patrons, the Fort Atkinson library is starting a new program, called “Librarian Picks.” Through this program, people will be able to fill out a form online indicating the kind of books they most enjoy reading and they’ll receive back a list of personalized recommendations from a librarian.
As usual, the Fort Atkinson library will offer reading incentive prizes, but will offer several ways for readers to receive these prizes: in person, curb-side, by delivery in special cases, or by getting those to the individual prize winner’s school once the schools open back up (cross your fingers) in the fall.
Tina Peerenboom, children’s librarian at the Watertown Public Library, said the summer reading program will run much like it has in the recent past, only online instead of in person.
Patrons — youth, teens and adults — will be able to record reading, creative and engaging activities daily, earning virtual badges through Beanstalk and qualifying for the end-of-summer prize drawings, which will also take place online.
Unlike some libraries, ours doesn’t count the number of minutes or pages read,” Peerenboom said. “We just want people to be reading every day. That puts a child who’s reading easy readers on the same footing as someone who’s reading Harry Potter. We also want to see people create and engage.”
Creative activities could range from art to cooking to knitting to woodwork.
“Engaging” will look different this year with no in-person library programs, but this could include a Zoom meeting, a family bike ride or a call to a friend, for instance.
For every week of reading, creating and engaging, participants will earn virtual badges and will qualify for Superdraw tickets for the prize drawing at the end of the year.
This year for the first time, not only children and teens, but also adults, can earn a free book.
In addition, Watertown, like the other libraries in the system, will offer virtual programs — from weekly programs like preschool storytime, take-and-make crafts for all ages, virtual adult storytime and book club, and read-alouds by area celebrities such as the mayor.
Families will be invited to participate in monthly scavenger hunts taking place around town.
Teens can sign up for the “Quaran-teen” virtual volunteer program.
Meanwhile, the Storytime Trail, which has been up for the last few years at Brandt-Quirk Park at the edge of Watertown, will continue to be a safe attraction for socially-distanced literacy and outdoor fun for families.
We’ll be changing out the story on the trail monthly,” Peerenboom said.
The Watertown library is working on a plan for the staggered opening of different portions of the building to the public, under the guidance of the Health Department, and curbside checkout will continue for those who wish to use that option, with all checkout items available except for the American Girl dolls, which the library does not feel it can adequately sanitize at this time.
“We are trying to be creative and do the best we can under the conditions we’re facing right now,” Peerenboom said.
The Watertown children’s librarian noted that the Bridges Library System is all about sharing resources to improve services for all of the participating communities.
As such, she said, “You can absolutely sign up for more than one library program.”
With all major library programs online this summer, people can tune in to whatever performances they wish to see. If a Fort Atkinson resident wants to see one of the Watertown-hosted performances, that would be fine, and vice versa.
As to logging reading and participating in challenges different libraries are offering, Peerenboom said that, too, is welcomed. Some people might want to log minutes; others might want to record reading by days and to include other activities that Watertown’s program encourages.
The same goes for taking part in a craft or listening to a storytime from a neighboring community — all are welcome, for the library is there to serve all.
