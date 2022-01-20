JEFFERSON - A local animal shelter is benefiting from Betty White's lifelong legacy of advocating for animals.
White, a celebrated actress best known for her work on the television show "Golden Girls," died in late December, just short of what would have been her 100th birthday.
Following White's death, a spontaneous national movement sprung up, with people across the nation pledging to donate to animal shelters on White's birthday, Jan. 18.
The movement, motivated by White’s lifelong love of animals, has resulted in an outpouring of donations to shelters around the United States and beyond, including the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
“We were devastated by her passing," Jeff Okazaki, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Jefferson County, said of White "She was an incredibly talented actor and an amazing person.
"We had a forlorn hope that with her 100th birthday coming up alongside our 100th anniversary this year, we could somehow have her appear on behalf of the shelter," Okazaki added
While that didn’t happen, the shelter did see an outpouring of support through the aptly named #BettyWhiteChallenge, which brought in more than $10,700 in support of the Humane Society of Jefferson County
"We would have all loved to see Betty, but these donations are a great tribute to her passion for our furry friends,” Okazaki said.
"I hope she would have been honored by the overwhelming amount of support for all shelters," the humane society director said. "I know we are deeply grateful for the support of everyone from our community on her behalf.”
About the Humane Society of Jefferson County
The Humane Society of Jefferson County has been serving the community since 1922. The nonprofit provides life-saving services for abandoned, stray, and surrendered animals as well as a wide range of community animal services and humane education. Each year the local humane society helps save, serve, and provide forever homes to more than 1,000 animals in need.
