Fort HealthCare Partners will flip the switch on its 35th annual Love Lights Trees Tuesday, Dec. 3, outside Fort Memorial Hospital.
The tree-lighting program takes place at 6:30 p.m. near the Sherman Avenue entrance. The Rev. Chris Buckingham-Taylor, pastor of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Fort Atkinson, will share a seasonal message and Fort HealthCare’s Kids Konnection families will sing special music.
Afterward, guests are invited inside to the hospital’s Steel
Away Café for refreshments and a visit from characters from “Frozen.”
Monies raised from this year’s Love Lights are supporting two projects: $10,000 to help the Partners fund scholarships for area students who are pursuing degrees in the health-care field, and $5,000 to provide CareLine services for emergency medical alarm equipment for indigent clients in the Fort HealthCare service area.
By donating $2 or more, a Love Light on the hospital trees still may be given as a gift to honor or remember a loved one. Donations of $25 or more are recognized as Love Light Tree sponsors. All donations and sponsors will be acknowledged in the newspaper December. To ensure recognition as a sponsor in this year’s listings, donations must be received by Dec. 9.
Love Lights also are available at the Partners Gift Shop/main lobby of Fort Memorial Hospital. They also may be ordered online or by mail; order forms can be found online at FortHealthCare.com/LoveLights. Send a check to Love Lights, Fort HealthCare Partners, 611 Sherman Avenue East, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Specify a colored (honor) or white (memorial) light and include the name(s) and address(es) of the person(s) being honored or the family of the individual being remembered.
