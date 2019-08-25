JEFFERSON — School District of Jefferson residents should see a drop in their school tax rate for the 2019-20 school year.
Following the district’s annual budget hearing Monday night, the Jefferson school board acted to approve a preliminary budget with a projected drop in the mill rate.
The final school levy will not be set until the school board’s Oct. 28 meeting, after all of the final numbers come in from the state.
Factors still to be worked into the equation are the official school enrollment count, final state aid and property value numbers.
Although enrollment numbers will not be official until late September and state financial figures usually do not come in until October, public school districts are required to approve their budgets in preliminary form in August based on information available at the time.
As of this point, school officials project a school district tax rate of $10.58 per $1,000 of property value, a decrease of 6.76 percent from last year.
For a homeowner with a $200,000 house, that results in $2,116.
Laura Peachey, director of business services for the Jefferson schools, shared the following projections that the district used as it developed the budget for this school year.
Equalized property values are projected to rise 2 percent, while general aid and grant revenues are projected to drop 2.17 percent.
Taking a conservative approach, district planners have built a 6.3 percent drop in general and grant expenditures into the 2019-20 budget.
All of these factors work into a projected reduction in the tax levy of 4.9 percent compared to last year.
Although the district has seen a positive trend in terms of open enrollment — students living in other districts who choose to attend school in the Jefferson district — overall enrollment still is dropping due to demographic trends throughout the area.
Thus, the district is projecting another drop in membership (that’s an enrollment calculation that factors in hours of student attendance, with half-day four-year-old kindergarten (4K) students counting as half a full-time student and summer school enrollment calculated in as a percentage) for the 2019-20 school year.
Looking at current information, the district projects a 2019-20 membership of 1,790 students, as opposed to 1,827 in the 2018-19 school year.
That number will not be finalized until the official state enrollment count, however, which takes place annually on the third Friday of September, and late changes could move that number either way.
Using the numbers which now are available, school officials have projected a 2019-20 school levy of $10,838,519. That’s down from a 2018-19 levy of $11,396,392, but up from the 2017-18 levy of $10,360,901.
