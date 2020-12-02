JOHNSON CREEK — Due to the pandemic, sitting on Santa’s lap this Christmas season is definitely out. But children can still post a letter to Santa and receive a personalized response via a drop-box in Johnson Creek.
Located at The View at Johnson Creek, an assisted living and memory care facility which opened earlier this year, the drop-box provides intergenerational Christmas fun at a safe distance.
“It’s been a little rough engaging with the community during the pandemic,” said Jackie Foti, community relations director for the assisted living facility.
“We love intergenerational events, but there just was no safe way to bring kids face-to-face with our seniors this year,” Foti said.
Trying to find ways to connect with the local community, planners from The View started checking into different opportunities and learned that there was no “Letters to Santa” drop-box in the area.
So they decided to set one up, kicking the safe, socially distanced activity off in conjunction with the community’s “Christmas in the Village” festival last weekend.
The festive mailbox has been a hit with youngsters and oldsters alike. It’s located right outside the front doors of The View at 1 Hartwig Drive in Johnson Creek, (on the hill behind Culver’s). People can drive right up to drop children’s letters off without even leaving their vehicles.
The drop-box has already been visited by more than 35 local youngsters who shared their Christmas wishes, and in some cases told about their lives and asked questions of Santa, Foti said.
“We saw about 15-20 cars come through during the Christmas in the Village festival this past weekend,” said Janeal Fullmer, the View’s move-in coordinator. “The kids were all so excited.”
Though the Christmas in the Village festival has wrapped up for the year, children can still visit Santa’s mailbox any day up through Dec. 10, after which the letters will be “packed up and sent on to Santa,” Foti said.
Foti noted that children can even come through at night, when the drop-box and entry area will be all lit up.
Everyone involved has gotten a kick out of reading the children’s letters, from one writer’s two-page, small-print itemized list of potential Christmas gifts to the personal letter which didn’t even ask for a single gift, but instead shared details about the young writer’s life.
Foti noted that Santa is interested in whatever children want to share, from Christmas wish lists to chatty introductions to children’s questions about life with the reindeer at the North Pole.
“It’s definitely bringing a lot of smiles to our seniors’ faces,” Foti said.
“The ladies shared a lot of giggles trying to figure out what items were on the kids’ lists, considering they are generations removed from our little writers,” Foti said. “But they both enjoyed seeing the traditional requests, ones that might have been on their lists when they were young, like a toy tractor, toy trucks, books, a dollhouse and a bike.”
Foti said that “a new puppy” was among the most popular requests that came in the letters dropped off at The View.
One child asked, “Dear Santa, I would like a surprise puppy on Christmas morning.”
Another youngster thought about their family first, asking Santa for “a watch for mom and one for dad, too. Also, new bottles for my baby sister.”
Another had no requests but just wanted to share their enthusiasm for the season, writing, “I can’t wait tell (sic) Christmas. Its my favorite time of the year!”
Visitors during last weekend’s fest received hot chocolate and candy canes after dropping off their letters — distributed outside to minimize virus concerns.
Any letter sent to Santa with a return name and address which is dropped off in this special mailbox will get a return letter from Santa.
Assisting in the process are a committee of local seniors who are serving as Santa’s “elves,” helpers and social secretaries during this pandemic holiday season.
