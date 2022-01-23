JEFFERSON - The story of Mary Poppins is a triumph of optimism over setbacks, urging people to enjoy the little things and remember what's truly important.
So is the story of how the Jefferson Middle School drama club's "Mary Poppins Jr." is finally making it onto the stage.
The play was first announced at the close of a pandemic-shocked 2019-20 school year. At that time, planners hoped that fall 2020 would bring a return to normal and the opportunity to stage a live musical. Instead, with the COVID-19 pandemic surging on, the school shifted to a virtual play involving eighth-graders only in 2021, shelving "Mary Poppins Jr." for another year.
Clubs, sports and other school activities returned in the fall of 2021-22, with pandemic precautions in place, but the strong Delta surge and then the even-more transmissible Omicron variant of the virus sent some schools back to the virtual format and sidelined performances for some which were continuing in-person classes.
"Mary Poppins Jr." is hanging in there, though. As of Saturday's day-long tech rehearsal, students were performing in masks due to high virus transmission levels at Jefferson Middle School and Jefferson High School, but cast, crew and directors took the attitude "The Play Must Go On."
"I have always loved 'Mary Poppins,'" said music director Lindy Perkins, who has been involved with the Jefferson Middle School drama program since 1996. "The Mary Poppins Jr production combines some of the highlights of both the familiar movie and the Broadway production."
The characters in the show have charmed audiences for many decades - from Mary Poppins the magical nanny, to Bert the happy-go-lucky Cockney chimney sweep, to the old Bird Woman to the Banks family: curmudgeonly banker George Banks, his wife Winifred and children Jane and Michael.
The production is a spectacle of elaborate costumes, colorful set pieces, challenging dancing and beloved songs, many of which, like "Spoonful of Sugar," and "Supercalifragilisticexpealidocious," will be familiar to audiences of all ages.
Perkins said she loves the message of the musical: not to get hung up in your daily responsibilities, but to take the time to enjoy life while you can and put family first.
"It was written a long time ago, but is still pertinent today, possibly even more so," Perkins said.
It's the first time that the middle school drama program has ever chosen a play for a particular year and then staged it in a different year, with a whole different group of actors.
"It's not the group we originally envisioned putting this play on, but we have so many talented kids at the middle school, the cast just wound up being perfect," said Jordan Dresdow, the drama director.
The show, tightened and arranged for middle school voices by MTI and its Broadway Jr. series, runs just over an hour, with no intermission.
The directors said that the show has enjoyed terrific parent and community support, with numerous volunteers stepping in to help rehearsals go smoothly and to assist with all aspects of the show.
They specially credited Amy Rundle, who has overseen props and stage design; Angie Griffith, who has dedicated the last few months to costuming, including many custom-made outfits; and Aria Rue, a Jefferson graduate is has returned as technical director.
Meanwhile, the lights and sound are all student-run and the backstage crew is made up almost entirely of students.
"We are super excited to be able to make it to stage tkis year and share our show with students, teachers, parents and the community," Dresdow said.
"It's so important to be able to have live drama," she said. "Just as with athletics, the arts provide such a great outlet for kids, and they really need that.”
The show opens Thursday night, with performances at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday.
For those who wish to see the show but are still wary of taking in a live musical during the Omicron surge - such as elderly relatives and those with health conditions that might make them more vulnerable to the virus- there will be an opportunity to purchase a digital download of the performance, which is being filmed by Chris Scherer of 2020 Evolve, Fort Atkinson.
Whether mask requirements with be in effect for performers and/or audience members has yet to be determined. Perkins said that school administration will be looking closely at transmission numbers and trends as it applies the district's COVID-19 policies and determines whether accommodations will need to be made for the dates of the performances.
