The eighth annual Mason Farm Jamboree will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 14, at Dorothy Carnes County Park East.
The Jefferson County Parks Department is hosting the event, which will be filled with activities for families and children of all ages. They include a children’s log cabin, hiking trails, wagon rides, making plaster casts of animal tracks, exhibits on aquatic insects, bats, invasive plant identification, birds of Rose Lake, raising honey bees and more.
The log home will be open and feature talks on the history of the property. Music will be provided by Jill and the Jax, the Merry Horde, Tricia Alexander, and A Rose Among Thorns.
Hotdogs and pies will be available for purchase. Attendees may bring their own food and drink, and coolers are welcome.
Dorothy Carnes Park was created through a partnership of the Audubon Society, State of Wisconsin, NRCS, Jefferson County and the estate of the late Carol Liddle of Fort Atkinson. It is a very unique public space that features natural prairie, oak savannah, a prairie pothole marsh, walking trails and an 1850s Wisconsin pioneer log home and farm built by Elias and Lois Mason in 1850.
The goal of this event is to connect people with the beauty of this little-known gem of a park, and to promote interactive education … all while having fun. All proceeds raised at this event will be used for the maintenance and restoration of the farm buildings at the park.
Dorothy Carnes Park East, also known as the Mason Farm, is located west of Fort Atkinson at N3299 Banker Road.
It should be noted that an incorrect date for the event was reported in Tuesday's Daily Union. The jamboree is, indeed, on Saturday, Sept. 14. The Daily Union apologizes for the error and any confusion it might have caused.
