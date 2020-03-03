Years before it was able to pay back its cost in energy savings, the wind turbine on the Madison Area Technical College-Fort Atkinson campus is coming down.
The turbine has been nonfunctional for a few months due to failed bearings in the motor at the top of the tower, according to Fred Brechlin, director of planning and construction management at MATC. He said replacing the bearings would cost about $100,000.
The turbine was installed in 2009 after MATC worked with the City of Fort Atkinson to create a brand-new wind turbine ordinance. The initial project cost was $580,000, the Daily Union reported at the time, and was offset by two $100,000 grants from We Energies and Focus on Energy.
“We were the first turbine system in Fort Atkinson. We paved the way,” Brechlin said. “They didn’t have any regulations for Fort Atkinson at the time. It was new and we had to work closely with the city to develop the ordinance.”
The School District of Fort Atkinson followed MATC’s lead and built a turbine nearby on the high school campus. That turbine was installed in February of 2010 and came with an 11.3-year payback period.
Brechlin said the MATC turbine was only about halfway to its cost payback date of about 20 years.
“We did not expect the turbine to fail this soon,” Brechlin said. “We were hoping it would extend longer than 10 years.”
At the time of its construction, MATC officials said they hoped the turbine would provide about 40 percent of the campus’ power. Instead, Brechlin said, it ended up providing only 20 percent.
As a way to recoup some of the lost money, Brechlin said, MATC is going to strip the turbine for parts and sell them on an online surplus auction site this summer.
“We want somebody to come take (it) away because the tower is likely worth something,” Brechlin said.
When MATC was pushing for construction of the turbine in early 2009, one of the benefits was the turbine’s use for classes in its renewable energy certificate program. Now, classes for that program only are offered at the college’s Commercial Avenue and Truax campuses.
“We do not offer that class at Fort Atkinson anymore,” Brechlin said. “That was part of the justification back then, the renewable energy certification class. Students were supposed to get that training with the system — using harnesses, get experience climbing the tower.”
With the turbine coming down, Brechlin said, MATC plans to transition to solar energy. He said solar has the potential to fill all of MATC-Fort’s energy needs, bringing the campus to net-zero energy usage rather than the 20 percent provided by wind.
“We’ve been trying to figure out what we’re going to do and we feel we have a better option for renewable power at the Fort campus — solar panels ground mounted,” Brechlin said. “We’re thinking we can replace (the turbine) with something more efficient and provide 100 percent (energy).”
The plan for solar power at the Fort Atkinson campus is in its early stages, Brechlin said, but he said it likely would provide 150 kilowatts of power.
“We’re excited to see the solar panels installed in Fort Atkinson,” Brechlin said. “We’re looking into options for a solar system, looking at cost, where it will look best.”
He added that the college will begin working out the details with the city soon.
This isn’t the first time MATC has used solar power. The roof of MATC’s Truax campus main building holds more than 5,000 solar panels — the largest rooftop solar system in Wisconsin.
The college will have to get some sort of approval from the city, according to Fort Atkinson Building Inspector Brian Juarez. But, he said, the level of approval depends when MATC moves forward with its plan.
If it were to happen right now, a site plan would need to be created and approved and the college would need to obtain a conditional-use permit, Juarez said.
But, if MATC moves forward after a proposed update to the zoning code gets approved by the city council, that new code would further address solar power and its related needs, according to Juarez.
