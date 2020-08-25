JEFFERSON — When the School District of Jefferson Board of Education decided last Wednesday to reaffirm an in-person start to the school year, a large section of attendees in the audience applauded.
Less than a week later, during the regular Monday evening board meeting, the school board heard from a different group of people, who expressed concerns about the district’s reopening plan and whether the board had a concrete number of COVID-19 cases at which it would close schools.
A handful of parents and teachers shared their concerns this week during the board’s public comment period.
Nick Sawyer, the parent of two children at East Elementary School, spoke first.
He cited the Jefferson County plan the board initially signed on to that recommends going virtual if the county reached a COVID-19 positivity rate of 8 percent, and to keep schools virtual for at least two weeks if that occurred.
In fact, Sawyer said, that was the move the superintendent reluctantly brought to the school board last Wednesday, but the board voted it down 5-2, choosing to open for face-to-face classes.
At the time, the positivity rate, calculated over a 14-day period, had reached 10.2 percent. Now, he said, the county had reached a 14.8-percent positivity rate, but in the meantime, the Jefferson County Health Department has switched to a new metric, the Harvard Model.
Still, even under this new metric, the county remains in the danger zone, Sawyer asserted.
“What happens when school starts?” Sawyer asked. “How do we know you’ll make decisions based on research and medical guidance when you haven’t before?”
The initially approved county plan had recommended that a school close when it had three positive cases within a week, he noted, saying, “Are you going to follow that plan or not?”
Sawyer said he would love to send his children back to in-person classes, especially considering his son has an Individualized Education Plan and relies on the extra educational resources available at the school building.
However, Sawyer said that he works at a nursing home and must take care not to spread the disease to this extremely vulnerable population.
School board President Donna Bente responded that as face-to-face school versus all-virtual and the school closing metrics were not on the agenda for Monday’s meeting, this was not a topic the board could reopen at this point, but the issue likely is to reappear on future agendas.
She noted in explanation that the county plans — old and new — are recommendations, and that the decision power does lie with the local school board, which must take into account a number of factors, including the wishes of constituents, the desire of some 80 percent of parents to send their children to face-to-face classes, and the need for more data before making such a big decision.
East Elementary School music teacher Amanda Miller asked if the school board now would be following the Harvard Model to determine when or if schools should go virtual.
Even under this model, she said, the base rate of infections in the county has been rising.
“We are in the orange zone based on the Harvard Model, and we’re moving toward the red zone,” she said.
While the welfare of the students always is first priority, Miller said, she wanted to make a “humble plea” for the board to “consider the humanity of the educators in the classrooms.
“We are the boots on the ground,” Miller said. “And many of us, myself included, don’t feel safe going back right now.”
Bente said that district decisionmakers are striving for equity, but there is no doubt the decisions are difficult ones.
“I can assure you we will continue to monitor the (situation),” Bente said.
Nick Isaaksen, physical education teacher at East Elementary School, said that originally he was comfortable with the school reopening plan because it seemed to align to a well defined metric which offered guidance as to when to go virtual and when to reopen again.
“I like to see numbers,” he said.
Now, with little over a week before the official start of school, he was hearing that the metrics the district was looking at were a “recommendation” and that the board could act against them.
“Are we going to have a concrete number by next week?” Isaaksen said. “Is the board going to have to hold an emergency meeting when we have cases? Because that’s going to happen, and that’s going to happen fast.”
Knowing that the board is following a written, approved plan would put him and his colleagues at ease, the gym teacher said.
Next to speak was Dena Smith, longtime health teacher at Jefferson High School.
She noted that she is one of the older staffers, and she cares for both of her parents, who are in their 80s and have compromising health issues.
“With this COVID thing, I really want to do the right thing, and I know a number of my colleagues won’t be able to do that,” Smith said.
“Not only am I scared for myself because I am old and I have health issues myself, but now I can’t see my family,” the health teacher said.
“I don’t have the choice to say I want to retire from teaching right now, and it’s not what I want,” Smith said. “I like my job.”
She, too, made the plea for a transparent and well-defined decisionmaking process with numbers and concrete information teachers and families could rely on.
“Everything is up in the air right now,” she said.
Cassie Taylor, Jefferson High School special education teacher, added her voice to the public comment period, but did not speak specifically to in-person versus virtual instruction.
Taylor, a special education teacher at Jefferson High School, brought up the issue of equity regarding virtual learning.
Taylor noted that during the Aug. 19 board meeting, Superintendent Mark Rollefson said the district’s pupil services team has been working to identify groups of high-risk students that would be able to still receive in-person, individualized instruction in the event of a shift to virtual learning.
“We know as educators that in order for students to achieve at high levels and meet rigorous standards, they must first be provided with an optimal learning environment which is consistent, predictable and safe,” Taylor said.
“In the event that we have positive cases within the school and we need to shift to a virtual format (whether that be by classroom, school or district), we will do our best to provide that environment for our students, but we need to be given a chance to succeed. We need to be given time to practice and perfect virtual instruction.”
As the public comment period ofthe meeting was wrapping up, Sawyer noted from the back of the auditorium that just the process of cleaning and disinfecting during a pandemic in accordance with Centers for Disease Control protocols was going to be burdensome, citing the time it had taken between speakers to wipe down the microphone.
He noted that there have already been three COVID-19 outbreaks in his workplace this year, and he knows how important it is to follow these guidelines closely to prevent further spread.
Board member Tanya Ball said that the board does appreciate the speakers coming up to share their thoughts and concerns, noting that it is a challenging time for everyone.
“You are not alone,” Ball said. “Others in other fields are also making sacrifices.
“I have not personally been able to hug my parents in six months,” Ball said.
“There is a risk taking place every day,” the board member said. “But this isn’t going away. How long should we shut schools down for?”
