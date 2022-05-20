JEFFERSON - In keeping with tradition, the Jefferson American Legion Unit 164 Auxiliary will again host a Memorial Day breakfast this year from 7-11 a.m. Monday, May 30.
The meal will take place at the Jefferson VFW/Recreation Center, located at 1420 S. Rockwell St., Jefferson.
The menu will include pancakes, plain and seasoned hash browns, plain scrambled eggs, Jones Dairy Farm sausage and ham, toast, a selection of coffee cakes and donuts, orange juice, milk and coffee.
The meal costs $9 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6-12 and is free for children under 6.
The meal will wrap up in time for community members to attend the traditional Jefferson Memorial Day observance downtown, which is organized jointly by the American Legion and the VFW in cooperation with the City of Jefferson.
Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann will be the featured speaker at the Jefferson Memorial Day ceremony, slated at 10:30 a.m. at Rotary Waterfront Park.
In case of inclement weather, the alternative location will be in the Jefferson High School commons.
On top of the speech by Oppermann, the event will include a selection of patriotic tunes by the Jefferson High School marching band and the school's elite Vocal Jazz Ensemble, the traditional reading of the muster roll, Marine service, rifle volley, POW/MIA ceremony and more.
