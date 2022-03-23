Editor's note: Former Jefferson High School exchange student Andriy Chumak, a Ukrainian now living in Kyiv, sent this series of messages to his former Jefferson host family, Craig and Georganne Schacht. Georganne has been sharing his missives with the school community.
Thursday, 2/24/22
This morning I woke up after Dad called me and told me that the airport has been destroyed in my hometown, but no extra worries as they live closer to Poland. I packed all my emergency stuff and moved to a friend’s house. I was ready for any scenario. My parents wanted me to come back to western Ukraine, but there is no way I can move out of Kyiv. It’s just frustrating to go to bed as I don’t know what I will see tomorrow. I am safe, will keep you updated, and stay in touch.
Friday, 2/25/22
I live on the outskirts of the western part of Kyiv. As far as I know, there is huge warfare happening near Kyiv. We constantly hear the sirens. I must admit it takes some bravery as my girlfriend cries all day and is sad that her 8-year-old sister is living this experience. I try to keep my mental health, but sometimes it's hard to find words that would cheer them up. For sure we will go and see that summer concert as we planned.
I'll text a bit closer tonight. I have so many plans to carry on in this world, so I promise to be safe and that my loved ones will be safe.
Saturday, 2/26/22
We have all the communications and Internet up. For now we were asked not to work and stay in a safe place. My employer did a great job as they were expecting this scenario and they told us we shouldn't have to worry about work, salaries and positions are kept and they paid us extra financial aid.
Last night one missile hit a civilian house in Kyiv, one landed on the airport, but I'm pretty far from there. My parents are staying at home for now as they are in the farthest region. The Russians started to just leave their equipment and desert back to Russia. A lot of them are being captured. It's crazy to hear that 18-20 year old kids were told that they were going on some kind of "military training" and not to invade Ukraine.
I'll text a bit closer to night. I have so many plans to carry on in this world, so I promise to be safe and that my loved ones will be safe. Thank you.
Sunday, 2/27/22
It's pretty calm today, so no worries.
Monday, 2/28/22
The night was calm in Kyiv. I even got to sleep in my bed in my apartment. We are having an ease of curfew. I got groceries just in case of a siege. I'll be safe.
Tuesday, 3/1/2022
I live like 2 minutes to the subway station, so no worries, I just go home to grab some food and take a bath. Banks are working fine and I withdrew cash just in case. I was donating blood and assisting with buying, delivering food and other supplies to volunteering organizations. They will then deliver supplies to the soldiers. It's a real miracle how organized and helpful people are to each other. I am really glad to hear that I am still part of a community over there, I'll be in touch.
Wednesday, 3/2/22
I am in my apartment at the moment, but I will be moving to the subway in a few hours. Today it is a very calm day. The subway is pretty near. I can do more useful stuff from my apartment, charging electronics etc.
Schacht related: Coach (E.J.) Pilarski told me today to tell you this: “the JHS wrestling team is keeping you and your people in their thoughts.” He also said, “Remember about the mental determination and toughness that is stressed on the team and hopefully it helps you through this time.”
Chumak responded: "Tell Coach Pilarski that Eagle spirit and toughness is still with me.”
Thursday, 3/3/22
Today, my girlfriend and I were baking bread in a local pizza store for our territory defense forces. I'm staying safe.
Schacht related: Mrs. (Kathryn) Steib told me to tell you. “Please tell Andriy I am thinking of him, his family and friends, and his country. I admire him for his positive outlook in times like this."
Friday, 3/4/22
Schacht related: “Mr. (Dean) Buchholz, Mr. (Tim) Babcock and Mr. (Cory) Klecker are keeping you and your country in their thoughts and prayers.”
Chumak responded: “I will beat Mr. Babcock in chess one day.”
Saturday, 3/5/22
It's been pretty calm today. Went to the store to check how the situation is there. Stayed in line for about 30 minutes, but stores are still full with products so it's good. Mostly staying at home today as we have stronger curfews on weekends.
Sunday, 3/6/22
It’s been a calm day. I mostly stayed in my apartment.
Schacht related: Ms. (Shannon) Mooney, sent me this: “Andriy, we are all thinking of you and praying for the people of Ukraine.”
Monday, 3/7/22
Everything is pretty calm today. We helped bake bread today.
Tuesday, 3/8/21
Today was a pretty calm day and I didn't hear a single explosion, so I will probably stay home for the night. I live in a smaller building with around 10 families. I believe half of them left as I saw only a few neighbors during this time. I'll be safe.
I'm thinking about staying in Kyiv as I can do more useful things from here. I would just be sitting at home there all the time. Also, traffic and trains are stuffed with people; elderly/children and women get seated first. It's better if all of them go first as I will be able to take care of myself here. I see how it goes for now. Those Russians won't be able to even get close to the city.
My girlfriend and I were helping with baking and sorting food for lunches because it is close to us since the transportation isn't working. I also helped other volunteers load bags of dog food into a car. Sometimes I think that people are worried about pets more than about themselves.
Wednesday, 3/9/22
Everything is going pretty calm today. I am staying home and doing my house chores. Also, I will be copying my work stuff to my home PC as we are planning to wipe workstations to save projects from leaks.
I was checking Russian news and interviews a little bit and I was shocked at how brainwashed the population is 30+ years old. They get news only from TV which is controlled by the government. There are smart people and politicians, but they are a minority and some of them are already in jail. Again from the historical side, Russian people overthrow the government only when the level of poverty comes to the level where they barely have something to eat. I believe this eye opening moment is close. I believe that the most eye opener for now are the calls that war prisoners make to their families and truly describe the situation.
Thursday, 3/10/22
Today was a very calm day. I didn't even hear a single siren. I didn't do much today, only went to the store, spending around an hour and a half to get through it.
I wonder if there are some kids from middle school that Felix, Haavard and I gave our country presentations to that are now in high school. (Yes.)
Friday, 3/11/22
They are shelling cities in Eastern Ukraine. It's hard to be away from rockets. This morning, 3 of them hit airports near my hometown. I really don't believe they can manage to seize Kyiv. It's only possible with having ~40% of Ukraine occupied. For now they don't have a single city. Just in case they manage to break through, I was thinking about moving to Western Ukraine with my parents.
I keep that option in mind, and daily watch what is going on at the train station. Also today, is a historical day for us as EU approved integration of Ukraine into the union. I'll be safe, it's calm today
Saturday, 3/12/22
Today, I was helping with sorting and packing food and spent quite a lot on checking the news.
Monday, 3/14/22
Couldn't find where to help today so I joined an interesting initiative and went to cover historical monuments with gypsum so they won't get damaged. It’s quiet. I heard only one siren today.
Tuesday, 3/15/22
Tonight Kiev was hit a bit, but I'm good, it was on the opposite part of the city. For 2 days we are under a day-long curfew so I'm at home. I will go to a subway soon to be safe tonight.
Wednesday, 3/16/22
Today it is pretty quiet. I duct taped my windows just in case. I am now going to a shelter for a night. We have some blankets, pillows and camping thingies to lay on the floor.They are comfortable to carry. I will be safe.
I'm afraid my mom and sister are too scared of traveling alone. Dad and I won't be able to accompany them as we are under martial law. We aren't allowed to leave Ukraine for now. We will try to get some sleep
Thursday, 3/17/22
Today was a calm day. I was at home. I had some company meetings. We will be safe
Friday, 3/18/22
Today is a calm day, I was helping a bit with sorting and packing food with volunteers. As well today our troops pushed the Russians an additional 30km away from Kyiv, so now they can't aim artillery towards the city. I will probably stay at home for this night
Monday, 3/21/22
We went for a walk yesterday to distract ourselves a bit. Everything is pretty much calm. A mall was hit near the city center. I used to like going there. We will be staying at home for two days as we have curfew again
Tuesday, 3/22/22
Schacht related: "This is from Mrs. (Julie) Paucek…Hi Andriy! Many of your former teachers and friends are thinking of you, your family, and your country. It is beyond heartbreaking to witness this from across the world. Do not feel alone--you are in so many of my thoughts at many times throughout the day. I know you are being as safe as you can in these circumstances, but I am going to say it anyway: BE SAFE! I am sending you all the positive energy and warmth of Wisconsin wishes. All my best, Julie (Ms. Paucek)
Chumak: We are thinking about leaving, but it's a bit hard for now with all these curfews and people from green corridors, they are the main priority right now. Train stations are crowded for now. It's quiet today and we are safe.
Huge thanks to Mrs.Paucek and all the teachers; it's inspiring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.