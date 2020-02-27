Connie Meyer fell in love with libraries at a very early age. She loved story hours, the book previews local librarians would give at her parochial school, and being able to get personalized book recommendations from then-children’s librarian Kate Lorenz.
That case of “puppy love” swiftly turned into a lifelong love affair.
Next month, Meyer will be closing the book on her library career, after 37 years with Fort Atkinson’s Dwight Foster Public Library and another six years as director of the regional Bridges Library System.
But leave libraries? Never. She’ll be around as a fervent supporter, advocate, and of course, regular library patron.
“I’ve been a huge fan of libraries ever since I could read,” Meyer said. “When I got my library card, I felt like I had just been given the most incredible gift — and I still feel that way.”
It was only natural that Meyer started volunteering at her local library in Fort Atkinson as soon as she could. When it came time to apply for her first job at the age of 16, Meyer said, she couldn’t think of a place she’d rather be.
In 1976, she became a part-time library page.
She still remembers standing in front of the circulation desk for her initial hiring interview with then-library-director Mary Gates, knees shaking.
“I wanted the job so much,” she said, recalling that the interview was conducted out in the open because the library director had no office at that time.
That deficit — as well as a general lack of space — was addressed in the first library expansion Meyer was part of, right after she started full time at the library in 1983.
“The library was extremely crowded at that time,” Meyer said. “A lot of my job consisted of constantly ‘shifting’ all of the shelves to find room for all of the books as they were returned.”
Facing uncertain economic times, she pursued a marketing degree in college, but worked in that field for only a year before defecting to the library when she heard of an opening in the Dwight Foster Public Library’s circulation department.
It didn’t take long before Meyer realized she should have pursued a degree in library science, and she returned to school to get her master’s degree — a process that took five years as she continued to work full time throughout and had to fit classes in Madison in between her work hours.
Meyer moved up through the ranks at the Fort Atkinson library, going from circulation to the children’s department. She took over the role of library director in 1992.
The first big project Meyer oversaw when she became library director was the automation and digitization of library records in 1993: the move from the old typed card catalog to computerized card catalogs and check-outs.
Another huge project was the expansion and renovation of the Dwight Foster Public Library in 2010, following a decade of intensive planning.
The renovation not only provided more space and accommodated new technology — its artistry actually won the architect an award and resulted in the Dwight Foster library being featured in the American Library Association magazine’s architectural issue.
The redesigned space, with its striking curving staircase and the upside-down tree sculpture in the children’s department, earned the Fort Atkinson library many local honors too, including various “Best of the Area” awards for years to come.
System director
After spending nearly four decades of her life at the Dwight Foster Public Library, Meyer didn’t think she’d ever leave, but when the Waukesha-based library system directorship came open, colleagues in the field urged her to apply.
She did not do so the first time the position opened, but when it reopened a few months later, she decided she did not want to miss out on the opportunity to impact libraries across a broader area.
So after 37 years with her hometown library, Meyer began a new chapter in her library career, taking over the directorship of the Waukesha County Federated Library System.
Among her first responsibilities in her new role was relocating the library system office from a crowded and costly spot in downtown Waukesha to a less expensive and more accommodating site nearby.
Meanwhile, she looked to improve the efficiency around the system, updating and consolidating positions to meet changing community needs and aligning new hires to the system’s strategic goals.
Since then, the Waukesha and Jefferson County library systems have joined.
It was Jefferson County that approached the Waukesha system, seeking a realignment to better meet patrons’ needs in both counties. The combined system took on the name of “Bridges,” encompassing 24 libraries across the whole region.
The Bridges Library System updated its strategic plan to better serve area communities. There was a greater push for collaboration — sharing materials, expertise and resources. Automation, delivery and professional development could be handled more efficiently systemwide to everyone’s benefit.
The system funded accessibility studies for any library that wanted to do one, assuring that all of the local buildings and collections were friendly to people of all abilities.
It also increased its profile with cooperative marketing efforts, informing the public of happenings not only at their hometown library but at all of the system libraries, and inviting people to travel to different area libraries to take advantage of specialty programs or enrichment offerings.
Jill Fuller, the library system’s coordinator of marketing and communications, has been a big help with that, Meyer said.
Now six years into her directorship, Meyer came to the difficult decision to leave her position.
“I love what I do,” she said. “It has been a real privilege and honor for me to provide leadership to all of our libraries.
“I thoroughly enjoy working with libraries. We have outstanding staff members and boards and I will miss working with them, but this is a good time to pass the baton,” she added.
She noted that the current strategic plans for the system and for the individual counties end in the near future, and as the organization begins a new planning process, this is a perfect time for a new person to step in.
Hired as Meyer’s successor is Karol Kennedy.
Though libraries have changed greatly since Meyer started her long career in the field, they remain relevant, an essential resource for local communities, she said.
“Yes, there’s lots of information on the internet, but there’s a lot you can’t get on the internet too, or you can’t access without going through a paywall,” Meyer said.
“Meanwhile, information literacy has never been more important. People have to have access to truthful, good, solid and well-vetted information,” she said. “Libraries assure fair access to information for everyone.”
In addition, as a lot of the regular community meeting places — from front porches to downtown retail stores — go by the wayside, the library provides a vital “third place” for people to spend time and meet others.
“Everyone carries a device in their pockets that connects us to the whole world, but at the same time, it disconnects us from what’s happening right here in our communities,” Meyer said. “The library has an important role in keeping those community connections going.”
She cited the perennially popular story hours as an early literacy and socialization boost for young children. Older children are benefiting from new “makerspaces” in local libraries as other opportunities to “tinker” with things vanish.
Local libraries have partnered with community organizations to meet needs for older adults as well, such as the “Memory Cafés” designed for people with the early stages of dementia and their caregivers.
And libraries have joined in a coding initiative targeted to meet young people’s future problem-solving needs.
“Our bread and butter continues to be checking out physical items. But we’ve also got a foot in the digital world,” she said, noting that the Wisconsin Digital Library recorded the third-highest number of checkouts, behind the Los Angeles and Toronto digital libraries.
“The concept is the same — giving people access to information,” Meyer said. “We need an educated citizenry to be the best country we can be and libraries have a vital role in providing that.”
